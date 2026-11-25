Oklahoma State has signed Eric Morris to a 2-year contract extension, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel on Wednesday.

The deal comes with a "significant" pay raise and two years added to the end of the deal, keeping him under contract through 2032. He signed a 5-year deal that started at $3.8 million with $100,000 annual raises upon taking the Oklahoma State job from North Texas last winter.

The extension comes as Big 12 rivals Baylor and TCU are both on the job market. Morris is a native of Shallowater, Texas.

While some expected the Cowboys to reach the College Football Playoff in Morris's first year, the results have been right in line with the wide part of the bell curve for the team that's a mixture of the AAC runner-up Mean Green and the 1-11 Cowboys team from 2025. Oklahoma State has spent multiple weeks in the Top 25 and looks to conclude an 8-4 regular season against Kansas on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

The 41-year-old Morris is 53-38 overall as a head coach, with two Southland Conference championships at Incarnate Word, a trip to the American title game at North Texas, and now a bowl trip in Year 1 at Oklahoma State.

Most importantly, Morris has developed a reputation as the No. 1 quarterback identifier and developer in college football. He recruited future No. 1 pick Cam Ward to Incarnate Word out of an option-based offense in the Houston area, and developed high school backup Drew Mestemaker into the likely No. 1 pick in this spring's draft.

Morris will have to train a new quarterback next season if and when Mestemaker goes pro as expected, but he'll be doing so in Stillwater and not Waco or Fort Worth.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Sources: Oklahoma State and head coach Eric Morris have agreed to a new six-year deal that will extend his contract by two years through the 2032 season. The deal includes a significant pay raise and comes after Morris has led Oklahoma State to a 7-4 record in his first season,… pic.twitter.com/cqkYseUUza — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 25, 2026