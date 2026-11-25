The Mid-American Conference reviewed the final play of Tuesday night's Kent State at Eastern Michigan game and reached the same conclusion as everyone who watched it. Wayne Harris scored, and Kent State should have won.

With six seconds left and Eastern Michigan leading 17-12, Kent State faced fourth-and-9 from the EMU 14-yard line. Quarterback Ethan Thanthanavong found Harris in the end zone, and the officials on the field signaled touchdown.

Here's the play and a few angles of it.

NEW: The MAC has announced that Kent State’s walk-off touchdown last night against Eastern Michigan should not have been overturned.



(via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/pknVsv41hu — On3 (@On3) November 25, 2026

Replay took it away. The replay official ruled that Harris did not gain firm control of the ball until his left foot was off the ground, and that his right foot then landed out of bounds. The call was changed to an incomplete pass, and Eastern Michigan held on for a 17-12 win.

On Wednesday, the conference released a statement saying its postgame evaluation found insufficient video evidence to overturn the call. The video showed slight movement of the football but did not clearly establish that Harris lacked or lost control.





"The decision to overturn the touchdown was incorrect, and the original ruling should have been upheld," the MAC said, adding that it regrets the error's impact on the outcome of the game.

The 17-12 final stands. It was the season finale for both programs, so there is no remedy available. Kent State finishes 3-9 overall and 2-6 in league play. Eastern Michigan closes at 5-7 and 4-4.

Earlier today, we called this the replay screw job of the year. The conference's own review landed in the same place.

Replay is supposed to fix the obvious miss, not re-officiate a bang-bang catch frame by frame. When the crew on the field rules touchdown and the video shows a ball that moved slightly, the call on the field stands. That is the clear and obvious standard, and the MAC says its replay official failed to apply it.

Give the conference credit for putting it in writing. Most leagues handle these privately with the athletic director and move on. The MAC named the play, explained what the video did and didn't show, and said plainly that its official was wrong.

On September 8, MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher formally appealed Michigan's 13-12 win over Western Michigan, which came on a Hail Mary after a Big Ten replay crew put one second back on the clock. He asked the NCAA and the College Football Playoff to recognize the Broncos as the winner. The NCAA said it could not overturn the result. Kent State is now where Western Michigan was in September, and this time the replay error belongs to the MAC.

The Golden Flashes outgained Eastern Michigan 305-234 but turned it over three times to EMU's zero, including a fourth-quarter Hunter Hopperton fumble at the EMU 29. Eagles defensive back Bryce Llewellyn picked off two passes. The second, with 2:42 to play, was returned to the Kent State 11 and set up Rudy Kessinger's 28-yard field goal with 1:57 left. Amareon Blue ran for 137 yards and a touchdown for Eastern Michigan.

Kent State answered with a seven-play, 54-yard drive to the EMU 14, helped by a 32-yard catch from Harris and a pass interference flag.

The loss closes Mark Carney's first full season as Kent State's head coach. The Fordham graduate joined the Golden Flashes in January 2023 as tight ends coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2024. He took over as interim head coach in April 2025 after Kenni Burns was fired following a 1-23 run over two seasons, including 0-12 in 2024. Kent State removed the interim tag on October 30, 2025, and named Carney the program's 24th head coach. He finished that season 5-7 and 4-4 in the MAC. Before Kent State, Carney was on the Charlotte staff that won a school-record seven games and reached the Bahamas Bowl.

The game also turned out to be Chris Creighton's last at Eastern Michigan. Sources told FootballScoop earlier today that the Eagles have dismissed Creighton after 13 seasons.

Kent State's record reads 3-9. By the conference's own admission, it should read 4-8.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.



