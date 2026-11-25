Replay Overreach in college football may have hit critical mass on Tuesday night in Ypsilanti, Mich.

Trailing 17-12, Kent State faced a 4th-and-the game from Eastern Michigan's 15-yard line with nine seconds left. Ethan Thanthanavong dropped back to pass and found Wayne Harris in the back off the end zone for an apparent game-winning touchdown, until the MAC's replay officials decided otherwise.

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If you've read me before, you know Replay Overreach is, by far, my biggest gripe in college athletics today. Given that, you might expect a 3,000-word rant about everything the MAC got wrong there.

I...I just don't have it in me. Everything wrong with the entire situation is there right in front of you.

While not part of the official judgment, the players in the play, ESPN's announcers, viewers at home all reacted as if Harris caught the ball, because he did. The call on the field, a supposed standard of "clear and obvious"... all of that is supposed to matter when plays go to replay, but increasingly both standards are thrown out in favor of whatever the replay official happens to think.

"What??" an incredulous Evan Stockton asks. "What?!"

"That... is a horrible call," ESPN's Je'Rod Cherry says.

Even the self-appointed defense attorney of all football officials, Terry McAulay, doesn't see what the MAC replay crew saw.

"The receiver here pins the ball firmly to his upper chest/shoulder establishing control and gets a foot down inbounds. After that, there is hand movement and how the ball is pinned does change, but I don't ever see it become unpinned to the exact same spot of the body while going to the ground or during the process of contacting the ground," he tweeted.

"I just don't see clear and obvious evidence to reverse the TD call to incomplete."

It seems what started as the Year of the Clock has morphed into the Year of the Catch/No Catch. Even MACtion has joined the fun.



The receiver here pins the ball firmly to his upper chest/shoulder establishing control and gets a foot down inbounds.



After that, there is hand… https://t.co/pQYivFgsou — Terry McAulay (@tjmcaulay) November 25, 2026

The loss didn't cost Kent State a bowl trip. The Golden Flashes entered Tuesday night 3-8 and left it 3-9.

Still, the opportunity to end the year on a win, as opposed to a 4-game losing streak, would've been a boost for Mark Carney's team entering the offseason.