A month after firing Dave Aranda, Baylor reportedly is "zeroing in" on thier next head coach a couple hundred miles down I-35.

Baylor is targeting UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor and is expected to push toward a deal before week's end, John Brice of USA TODAY Sports reported Wednesday.

Brice cites nine people with direct knowledge of the search, including college coaches, NFL assistants and agents.

He also is clear to note that nothing is finalized.

On3 reported Tuesday that Traylor had emerged as the top contender while Baylor continued talking with other candidates.

Baylor talked with coordinators and sitting head coaches, as the report adds that group included UNLV's Dan Mullen, and put a premium on deep Texas ties. Robert Griffin III, the former Bears Heisman winner who told Dan Patrick last month he was "100%" interested in the job, was also part of the process after publicly lobbying for a shot.

Traylor's contract with UTSA calls for him to owe the school $4 million if he leaves for another FBS job before December 31, 2026. While things obviously change month-to-month and week-to-week in this profession, back in late October, during a San Antonio radio appearance, he said he planned to ride out his contract with the Roadrunners.

Few college head coaches carry more credibility in Texas high school coaching offices. Traylor played at Stephen F. Austin and has spent all but two years of his coaching career since the late 80's in The Lone Star state.

He started as an assistant at Big Sandy HS (TX) from 1990 to 1993, and along the way at the high school level he coached future NFL quarterbacks Josh, Luke and Randy McCown. He then spent 15 seasons as head coach at Gilmer HS (TX), reaching five state title games and winning three (2004, 2009 and 2014), along with 12 district championships. Gilmer renamed its stadium Jeff Traylor Stadium in 2015.

Traylor moved to the college ranks at Texas in 2015, coaching special teams and tight ends for two seasons. He was associate head coach and running backs coach at SMU in 2017, then held the same role at Arkansas in 2018 and 2019 before UTSA hired him in December 2019.

UTSA had won a combined seven games in the two seasons before he arrived. Traylor went 7-5 in year one, then 12-2 and 11-3 with back-to-back Conference USA titles in 2021 and 2022. The Roadrunners went 9-4 in their first season in the American in 2023 and won the Frisco Bowl, the program's first bowl victory. They followed with 7-6 seasons in 2024 and 2025, winning the Myrtle Beach Bowl and then routing FIU 57-20 in the First Responder Bowl last December for a third straight bowl win and a sixth straight winning season.

This fall, UTSA is 9-2 (6-1 American) after Saturday's win at UAB and is the only one-loss team left in league play. The Roadrunners host Tulsa at 11 a.m. Friday in the Alamodome, and a win guarantees they host the American championship game on December 5. Traylor is 62-28 in seven seasons, and his teams went 33-5 at the Alamodome over his first six.

In Waco, the opening came on October 25, when Baylor fired Aranda the morning after a 25-24 loss at Kansas dropped the Bears to 4-3. Aranda finished 40-40 over seven seasons, with the 2021 Big 12 title and Sugar Bowl win as the high point. The decision was the first major coaching move for athletic director Doug McNamee, who took over in December 2025. Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman has served as interim head coach since and had the Bears bowl eligible by early November.

If this gets done this week, the timing will be tricky. Traylor could be finalizing a Big 12 job while trying to win a conference title, with an outside possiblility of chasing a Playoff spot, with the program he built.