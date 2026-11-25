The second split between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy is getting uglier than the first one in Green Bay, and Rodgers isn't keeping any of it in-house.

Late Tuesday night, the Steelers announced that Rodgers won't be starting on Black Friday against the Denver Broncos. Mason Rudolph will start and Rodgers will be inactive.

The move came less than 48 hours after McCarthy told reporters that Rodgers was still the Steelers' starting quarterback. On Monday, McCarthy said, "No, Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback."

On Wednesday, Rodgers went on The Pat McAfee Show with his side of it. He said he found out he'd be inactive on a phone call from tight end Pat Freiermuth, and not from McCarthy or anyone on the coaching staff.

"I didn't hear from Mike," he said. He added that he still hasn't talked with general manager Omar Khan about the decision.

Rodgers said the benching followed "months of conversation" about the offense, including play-calling, and that things "went to a different place" in recent days. He said he told McCarthy that if the team wouldn't change the play-calling, or if it benched him, "you should release me."

Then Rodgers shared some interesting details that went well beyond scheme. Rodgers said McCarthy came in late to a quarterbacks meeting on last Wednesday and started snoring several minutes later.

He also shared that McCarthy missed multiple meetings and at least one of the team's walkthroughs before Sunday's 19-16 loss to Philadelphia.

Rodgers went on to add the "nail in the coffin" was McCarthy breaking the team down with "1-2-3, Packers" at halftime of that loss.

As wild as it sounds, a number of high profile people covering the NFL took to social media to confirm that story.

I have confirmed the Mike McCarthy “1, 2, 3 PACKERS!” story is true, per multiple sources. https://t.co/YdWwTao4l8 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 25, 2026

Rodgers called McCarthy "unhealthy," said he doesn't regularly watch film during game prep, and said McCarthy struggled to connect with players early in training camp, with Rodgers trying to smooth things over.

He also shared he believes McCarthy has lost the team.

Rodgers brought his past experience from Green Bay into it, too where he shared similar issues existed there and that he believes McCarthy blames him for his firing after the 2018 season. "I protected him," Rodgers said.

He would go on to add there is no chance of a reconciliation.

As of Wednesday afternoon, McCarthy had not responded to Rodgers' claims.

The football has been rough. Rodgers is completing 60.9% of his passes, his lowest rate since his rookie season, with 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and he has been sacked 31 times in 10 games. Pittsburgh is 6-4, and losses to Cincinnati and Philadelphia have it clinging to the AFC's final wild-card spot. Against the Eagles, the offense managed three first-half points and Rodgers was sacked five times.

The two reportedly disagreed on philosophy, including the run-pass balance, and McCarthy said Monday that the Steelers need to run the ball more. Cameras also caught Rodgers and McCarthy trading verbal jabs during the Week 4 game at Cleveland.

Pittsburgh named McCarthy its 17th head coach on January 24, 2026, after Mike Tomlin stepped down following 19 seasons. McCarthy is 174-112-2 in the regular season and 11-11 in the postseason over 18 seasons as a head coach. He went 125-77-2 in Green Bay, winning a Super Bowl after the 2010 season over the Steelers, then went 49-35 in five seasons in Dallas before sitting out the 2025 season.

Rodgers helped the Steelers to a 10-7 record and another wild-card berth in 2025, where they lost to Houston. He signed a one-year deal in May to return for his 22nd season, citing his history with McCarthy, and said it would be his last.

This interview with MccAfee all but assures that.

In Green Bay, the pair went 100-57-1 together and Rodgers won two MVPs under McCarthy.

We've only heard one side of the meeting-room stories, and McCarthy will certainly get a chance at a rebuttal, but when a 42-year-old future Hall of Famer finds out he's inactive from his tight end, the communication broke down long before Tuesday night, regardless of what version you believe.

Rudolph and the Steelers host Denver on Friday. Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.