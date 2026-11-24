Jay Sawvel won't be on the sideline at War Memorial Stadium this Saturday.

Wyoming announced Tuesday afternoon that it has self-imposed a one-game suspension on its third-year head coach for the regular season finale against UConn.

The suspension stems from NCAA violations tied to impermissible communication with prospective student-athletes and their representatives in December 2025.

Seven players were involved. All seven were enrolled at other NCAA schools and had announced on social media that they planned to transfer, but none of them had formally entered the transfer portal when the contact happened.

Wyoming self-reported the violations and worked with the NCAA enforcement staff on the case. The violations were classified as Level II-Mitigated, and the case is being handled through the negotiated resolution process. The university cited NCAA confidentiality rules in declining to share more, and athletic director Tom Burman will address the matter once the Committee on Infractions releases its final report.

Defensive ends coach Brian Hendricks will serve as acting head coach. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. Mountain time on Saturday, November 28, which is also Senior Day in Laramie.

Earlier today, we shared the NCAA's ruling in the Liberty case, which landed at the same level and centered on the same issue. Three Liberty staffers contacted two players and their representatives before either one hit the portal. The Flames received one year of probation, a $25,000 fine, recruiting restrictions and show-cause orders for all three staffers.

Wyoming's case involves seven players, so it's fair to wonder whether one game is the end of it once the final report comes out.

Sawvel played linebacker at Mount Union and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Eastern Kentucky and Notre Dame. He coached defensive backs and special teams at Ferris State, Southern Illinois, Northern Illinois and Minnesota, the last two under Jerry Kill. He was promoted to defensive coordinator at Minnesota in 2016 under Tracy Claeys, a season the Gophers went 9-4 and beat Washington State in the Holiday Bowl, then spent 2017 and 2018 as DC at Wake Forest under Dave Clawson.

He arrived in Laramie as Craig Bohl's defensive coordinator and safeties coach in 2020 and was named the program's 33rd head coach in December 2023 when Bohl retired.

The first two seasons were rough. Wyoming went 3-9 in 2024 and 4-8 (2-6 MW) in 2025.

The contact in question came the month after that 4-8 finish, during a roster rebuild that brought in 41 signees for 2026 between the December signing period and the portal window.

This fall flipped the script. After a 2-3 start, the Cowboys won five straight, clinched bowl eligibility for the first time under Sawvel with a 41-35 win at UNLV on November 7 and moved into first place in the Mountain West with a win at UTEP a week later.

New Mexico snapped the streak with a 24-17 win in Laramie last Friday, which ended Wyoming's shot at hosting the league title game on December 4. The Cowboys sit at 7-4 overall and 6-2 in conference play.

For coaches and personnel staffers, the social media detail is where a lesson can be learned. A player posting that he's leaving is not the same as a player in the portal, and the NCAA made that point twice on the same day.

To add to that, Liberty's case also made clear that a text to a player's representative counts the same as a text to the player.

Wyoming did get out in front of this one. Self-reporting is one of the mitigating factors the NCAA weighs, and it likely played a part in where this case landed.