If the SEC's presidents vote LSU out of the conference next week, the state of Louisiana says the next stop is a courtroom.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill told FOX 8 on Tuesday that the state would sue the SEC over an expulsion vote, and she didn't hesitate when asked.

"We would have to," Murrill said. "This is a billion-dollar proposition."

"Would Louisiana sue the SEC over an expulsion vote?" "We would have to. This is a billion dollar proposition." @AGLizMurrill to @FOX8NOLA Tuesday discussing the possibility of #LSU being thrown out of the @SEC. https://t.co/10CxBFggug https://t.co/MEPKSvXaJ2 — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) November 25, 2026





The SEC has scheduled a special meeting of its presidents and chancellors for Dec. 3 to deliberate LSU's ongoing membership, after LSU played former pro RJ Luis Jr. in last week's win over UL Monroe. Section 3.1.5 of the SEC Constitution requires a two-thirds vote of all 16 CEOs to remove a member, which means eleven votes stand between LSU and expulsion.

Murrill called that path "an overreaction" and said the conference has always had another option.

"There's always been another option, and that was to follow their own rules and to initiate a complaint and go through the complaint and investigation process," Murrill said. "That's always been an option, going all the way back to before they filed the federal lawsuit. We've never stood in the way of that. And we've said over and over again, if you tell us what rules we broke, then we can address it."

According to FOX 8's full story, Murrill also said she would like to see "cooler heads" get back in a room to find a system everyone can comply with.

The fight started in the football building. The SEC filed its federal lawsuit in September after LSU tried to roster players who had signed NFL contracts, following a league rule adopted in August that bars former pros. LSU stood down on football and locked its roster, and the presidents wrapped a September meeting without sanctions, but the lawsuit never went away. It flared again when Will Wade's basketball program played Luis, who signed with the Utah Jazz and spent time in the Celtics organization before a Louisiana judge granted him an injunction to play. LSU president Wade Rousse has since told Wade not to play Luis again, and LSU says Luis has been removed from the roster. Wade has been added as a defendant in the SEC's suit.

Murrill's comments came the same day LSU asked a federal judge in Birmingham to throw out the SEC's case. In a filing posted by Ross Dellenger, LSU argues that every defendant, including Wade, is a state official protected by sovereign immunity, and that "the SEC's attempt to use a federal court 'to enforce its Constitution and Bylaws' is thus squarely barred by sovereign immunity." Both sides are due in federal court in Birmingham on Wednesday morning for a hearing.

Put together, Louisiana's position is clear. The state is trying to keep the SEC out of federal court, and it is warning that it will take the SEC to court itself if the presidents decide to end a membership that dates back to the league's founding in 1932.

For the coaches on both LSU staffs, and for anyone weighing what an LSU job looks like in 2027, the next nine days matter a great deal. The presidents meet Dec. 3.