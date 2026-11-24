The idea in bringing Kyle Whittingham and moving on from Warde Manuel was to move on from the scandal-ridden Jim Harbaugh era. To put adults back in the room. To get Michigan's ducks in a row.

After firing Trev Alberts from an AD job he hadn't even really taken yet, the ducks aren't in a row -- they're in the basement, on the roof, and scattered all over the neighborhood.

Alberts and his camp are arguing Michigan owes him north of $21 million not to work for him: the $4 million to leave Texas A&M, plus the $17 million buyout from the signed memorandum of understanding at Michigan. That's in addition to the $10.1 Michigan already owes Jason Beck, who served as the Wolverines' offensive coordinator for all of nine games.

That $31 million in dead money for less than a year of service surpasses the roughly $25 million Michigan would owe if moving on from the Whittingham error after one year.

The Whittingham hire was universally praised at the time so we're not going to Monday Morning Quarterback that here, but Michigan gave him a 5-year, $41 million contract with a buyout that obligated the university to pay 75 percent of the remainder despite the fact that Whittingham was unemployed at the time with no one else bidding for his services.

That's up to $56 million money paid to an AD, head coach, and coordinator to no longer work for you, and that's before you get to the rest of Whittingham's staff.

We live in a day where $50+ million in dead money is not as shocking as it once was, but we also live in a time where the most important line item on any budget is the roster. Even at a school as rich as Michigan, every dollar spent on adults not to coach or administrate for you is a dollar you don't have to spend on kids to play for you.

But even if Michigan had the money in place to pay Whittingham while also paying Alberts -- or fighting off the obligation to pay Alberts in court -- it ignores the most pressing question. Who would even make that decision right now? Firing Whittingham was supposed to be Alberts's job!

So Michigan hired a guy specifically so he could fire another guy but then had to fire the guy they hired to fire the other guy before he could fire the guy and now have to hire a new guy to fire that guy? — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 24, 2026

Alberts was hired by president-elect C. Cybele Raver who, in true Michigan fashion, now faces a crisis of confidence before she even really starts the job. Raver, who assumes office Dec. 1, hired Alberts, and then had that hiring undone by the board of regents.

How UM President-elect Raver has handled both the process and current outcome of UM's ongoing AD search raises questions about whether she’s up to the task of leading a very complicated university -- and all before she officially takes office Dec. 1. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 24, 2026

If Michigan's statement released Tuesday is to be believed, the Wolverines are going to double down on their Ivy League school with big-time athletics self-image.

"As we navigate a rapidly changing landscape in intercollegiate athletics, the values that define Michigan will guide our decisions and reinforce our commitment to excellence and integrity, both in the classroom and competition," the school said.

It's anyone's guess where this AD search goes, because only those on the inside know who really holds the reins of influence. Perhaps Michigan has someone lined up, and that AD has a coach lined up behind them. We can't rule anything out.

But in firing the AD who was supposed to fire Whittingham, Michigan increased the odds that Whittingham gets a second season.