Trev Alberts said Tuesday he was "shocked and disheartened" to learn that Michigan would not move forward with his appointment as director of athletics, despite a signed binding memorandum of understanding.

In a statement to ESPN, the former Texas A&M athletic director said he had already begun working on behalf of Michigan Athletics and "was excited about the opportunities and challenges ahead."

Statement from Trev Alberts to ESPN. He's "shocked and disheartened" by Michigan's decision to not name him AD. Said lawyers from Texas A&M and Nebraska told Michigan's lawyers that he'd "done nothing wrong or inappropriate and had followed all applicable university policies and procedures." — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 24, 2026





"The egregious characterization of words taken out of context from a deposition regarding an incident that occurred years ago is wrong and unfair," he said. He wrote that he was informed Michigan's general counsel had spoken with the general counsel of both Texas A&M and the University of Nebraska, as well as Nebraska's outside counsel, about that deposition. "I was further told that all three of those lawyers told Michigan's GC that I had done nothing wrong or inappropriate and had followed all applicable university policies and procedures."

FootballScoop reported this morning that Michigan was canceling the hire, one week after the school closed in on Alberts as its next athletic director and he agreed to leave Texas A&M for Ann Arbor.

The memorandum, dated Nov. 17 and obtained by ESPN, is signed by Alberts, current Michigan president Domenico Grasso and incoming president C. Cybele Raver. Its first page states that, pending a formal employment agreement, "this MOU shall form a binding contract between you and the University." Alberts' attorneys have told ESPN that Michigan owes him $17.2 million. The same document requires Michigan to pay a $4 million buyout to his current employer, Texas A&M, a potential total of about $21.2 million.

Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger reported that Michigan's board held a call Sunday related to the deposition and that the memorandum was believed to be contingent on a background check. Alberts' attorney Tom Mars told ESPN, "There's no reference at all in Trev Alberts' MOU to a background check." A source familiar with the negotiation told CBS Sports the agreement was not contingent on board of regents approval or a background check, and described the decision as "simply optics regarding the deposition he gave in the Nebraska lawsuit, and the answer he gave in the deposition was completely accurate but taken out of context." The memorandum obtained by ESPN does not mention a background check.

The deposition, later surfaced by FOIAball's David Covucci, stemmed from a lawsuit after a relationship between a Nebraska women's basketball player and an assistant coach. Asked whether college coaches should ever have sex with the student-athletes they are coaching, Alberts answered, "I don't know how to answer that," adding, "I mean, you know, it just depends." Michigan is searching for a new athletic director in large part because Warde Manuel is stepping down at year's end, after an investigation that followed Sherrone Moore's firing over an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Matt Fortuna, citing sources, reported that Raver made the hire last Tuesday on her own, and that regents, who had not been briefed on Alberts, later reviewed the Nebraska case.

Alberts was informed of the decision by the search firm representing Michigan, not by the university itself, according to Mars. Texas A&M has already named John Thornton interim athletic director, effective Dec. 1, and Pete Nakos, citing sources, reported that Alberts is "currently not expected to return to Texas A&M."

Michigan addressed the situation in a brief statement late Tuesday morning that did not mention Alberts by name. "The University of Michigan's search for its next athletic director is ongoing," the school said. "As we navigate a rapidly changing landscape in intercollegiate athletics, the values that define Michigan will guide our decisions and reinforce our commitment to excellence and integrity, both in the classroom and in competition."

Alberts closed his statement by wishing Michigan's student-athletes, coaches and staff "all the very best," and said, "My legal counsel and I are conferring on next steps."