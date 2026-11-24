Fordham is making a head coaching change, sources tell FootballScoop, and is moving on from Joe Conlin after nine seasons.

Conlin, a Pittsburgh alum and former Panthers defensive tackle, was hired on Dec. 22, 2017 after four years as Yale's associate head coach and offensive coordinator. At the time of his hiring, FootballScoop reported his annual compensation was expected to be in the $300,000 range and the assistant pool just under $700,000. He has gone 36-60 in nine seasons at Rose Hill.

The Rams closed 2026 at 4-8 overall and 4-5 in Patriot League play, finishing sixth in a newly expanded 10-team league. They ended the year with a 20-10 loss at Holy Cross on Nov. 21. It was a step forward after a 2-10 season in 2024 and a 1-11 mark in 2025. Fordham went 3-21 over those two years, and Conlin overhauled a large part of his staff. The Rams later added former NFL player Diamond Weaver to coach cornerbacks.

This year's group still landed a signature result. On Sept. 19 at William & Mary, Fordham rushed for 428 yards in a 52-27 win over the then-No. 21 Tribe, the program's first victory over a ranked opponent since 2013. The Rams also beat then-No. 15/19 Richmond 20-14 at Moglia Stadium at Jack Coffey Field and took conference wins at Bucknell, 38-13, and over Georgetown, 37-15.

Those flashes were familiar to anyone who watched Conlin's best years. After going 2-9 and 4-8 in his first two seasons and 2-1 in the COVID spring, he turned the program around with three straight winning seasons: 6-5 in 2021, 9-3 in 2022 and 6-5 in 2023. The 2022 Rams went 5-1 in league play, earned an at-large bid to the FCS playoffs (Fordham's first since 2015), and lost 52-42 at New Hampshire in the first round. Tim DeMorat, the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year for a third straight season and the runner-up for the Walter Payton Award, set school and conference single-season records with 4,891 passing yards and 56 touchdowns. Fordham led the FCS in total offense at 608.9 yards per game and ranked second in scoring at 49.5 points per game.

The next coach inherits a job that can still win at a high level. Fordham plays in the Bronx, with New York City as a recruiting base and a home field at Moglia Stadium at Jack Coffey Field. The Patriot League is deeper than the one Conlin inherited. Richmond joined in 2025, Villanova and William & Mary arrived in 2026, and the league now allows programs to offer the NCAA FCS maximum of 63 scholarship equivalents. Lehigh won the 2026 title after also claiming it in 2025, and Holy Cross and Lafayette have been recent champions as well.

The program has made the FCS playoffs under Dave Clawson (2002), Tom Masella (2007), Joe Moorhead (2013, 2014 and 2015) and Conlin (2022). Moorhead, a Fordham alumnus and former quarterback hired from the offensive coordinator job at UConn, went 12-2, 11-3 and 9-2 in those three playoff seasons. The hires that have worked in the Bronx have typically been coaches who already know how to recruit the Northeast and fit a Jesuit academic campus: coordinators from the Ivy League or the CAA, or a Fordham-connected coach in the Moorhead mold.