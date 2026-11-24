Sources tell FootballScoop that Dan Chipka has resigned as head coach at American International College (D-II - MA).

Chipka leaves the Northeast-10 program after five seasons in Springfield, the last three as the man in charge.

He led AIC as interim head coach in 2024, and the school removed the interim tag in January 2025.

The Yellow Jackets went 5-6 overall and 3-5 in NE10 play this fall, the best record of his tenure. AIC opened 2-0 with wins over Monroe and Lock Haven, dropped five straight, then won three of its final four. That stretch included a 31-13 win over Saint Anselm and a 17-14 win over Southern Connecticut State in the November 14 finale.

Chipka finishes 11-21 overall and 8-15 in league play at AIC.

His 2024 interim team went 4-7, matching the program's highest win total since 2014. The 2025 group slipped to 2-8, but the defense was one of the best in Division II. AIC ranked 14th nationally in total defense, first in the NE10, led the country in fewest first downs allowed and finished seventh nationally in third down defense.

He also took over a program in flux. Chipka was the fourth head coach at AIC in a two-year span, and the school now heads into another search.

This past spring, Chipka reworked the offensive side of his staff, adding four assistants including Connor Floden as offensive coordinator while keeping the entire defensive staff intact. He took back play-calling duties and coached the quarterbacks himself this season after spending 2025 working mainly with the offensive line.

Chipka arrived at AIC in 2022 as the tight ends, fullbacks and slot receivers coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2023. Before that, he was the offensive coordinator for the HBCU Pigskin Showdown, an all-star game for draft-eligible players in Selma, Alabama.

His reputation was built in Toledo, Ohio, where he spent eight seasons as a high school head coach. He took over at Waite HS at 24 years old, and his first team shared the Toledo City League title, the school's first league championship in 63 years. He was later named AP Co-Coach of the Year and gave Waite its first winning season in 15 years.

From there, he moved to St. Francis de Sales, which had gone 0-10 the year before he arrived. He led the Knights to back-to-back winning seasons and their first playoff appearance in 17 years.

Chipka played wide receiver at Bluffton (D-III - OH), where he was a two-year starter and a senior captain, then spent a season with the Fort Wayne Firehawks of the Continental Indoor Football League before getting into coaching.

His alma mater currently has a head coaching opening back closer to his roots in northwest Ohio.

Chipka has turned around a couple of programs that few other coaches wanted. That background should land him somewhere quickly, and AIC's next hire inherits a roster that won three of its last four and a defense that has been among the best in the league.