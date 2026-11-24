The NCAA's Division I Committee on Infractions announced Tuesday that Liberty's football program committed tampering violations when three staff members contacted two players at another NCAA school before either one had entered the Transfer Portal.

The case was resolved through the negotiated resolution process.

Liberty, the involved coaches and the NCAA enforcement staff agreed on the violations and penalties, and a hearing panel signed off after reviewing whether the deal served the Association's interests and whether the penalties were reasonable. Negotiated resolutions can't be appealed.

Over roughly six weeks, assistant coaches Newland Isaac and Tony Washington, along with director of player personnel Colton Korn, communicated with the two players and their representatives. Neither player ended up at Liberty.

Washington sent 10 texts and made one call to a representative for both players, and he exchanged 13 texts and five calls with one of the players directly.

Korn sent 17 texts to a second representative.

Isaac sent 49 texts to one of the players.

Head coach Jamey Chadwell was held responsible under head coach responsibility legislation. The parties agreed he was unaware of the contact, in part because of significant health matters, and that he did not condone it.

Many will recall Chadwell was diagnosed with a "serious but treatable" condition in the summer of 2025 and had surgery in January after the season, missing nearly a month before returning ahead of spring practice.

Liberty receives one year of probation, a $25,000 fine, a three-week ban on all football recruiting communication during 2026-27 and a three-week ban on unofficial visits. The program also loses 3% of its official visits, based on its four-year average, and 5% of its permissible recruiting person days.

Chadwell served a one-week recruiting communication ban from September 3-10.

Isaac and Korn each received one-year show-cause orders and one-game suspensions, served September 5 in the opener at James Madison.

Washington, whose violation was classified as Level II-Standard while the others landed at Level II-Mitigated, received a two-year show-cause order and a two-game suspension, served September 5 and September 12.

All three staffers are barred from communicating with transfer prospects during the entire January 2027 transfer window. In the portal era, taking your offensive coordinator, passing game coordinator and personnel director off the phones for the most important recruiting stretch of the year is the penalty with real teeth.

Isaac and Washington go back a long way with Chadwell. Isaac coached running backs for him at Charleston Southern and spent five seasons on his Coastal Carolina staff (2018-22) before following him to Lynchburg, where he was promoted to offensive coordinator this year after three seasons as co-OC. Washington coached receivers on Chadwell's Coastal staff in 2020 and 2021, spent 2022 at West Virginia, then rejoined Chadwell at Liberty as passing game coordinator and receivers coach. Korn also made the move from Coastal.

Chadwell went 39-22 in five seasons at Coastal before taking the Liberty job. His Flames went 13-1 in 2023 with a Conference USA title and a Fiesta Bowl trip, 8-4 in 2024, then 4-8 last fall, the program's first losing record in 20 years. This season has been a full rebound. Liberty was 7-1 at the end of October and clinched a spot in the CUSA Championship Game with its win over Middle Tennessee, set for Friday, December 4.

Anyone who has worked in a college office knows conversations about a player's future often start well before his name hits the portal, usually through agents or third parties. What got Liberty here is the paper trail. Direct texts and calls from staff members are documented and countable, and the NCAA counted them.

For coaches and personnel staffers, the takeaway is simple. Contact with a player's representative is treated the same as contact with the player. If he isn't in the portal, the phone stays down.