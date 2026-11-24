Michigan is canceling the hiring of Texas A&M athletics director Trev Alberts as its next athletics director, according to a report from ESPN on Tuesday.

Alberts's attorney Tom Mars told ESPN that Michigan signed a binding "memorandum of understanding," requiring Michigan to pay the full buyout from his Texas A&M contract. Yahoo's Ross Dellenger reported the MOU is contingent upon Alberts passing a background check.

Mars, via ESPN, disputed that. "There's no reference at all in Trev Alberts's MOU to a background check," he said. Per ESPN, the figure at play here is $17.2 million.

Alberts's hiring came under question after FOIAball's David Covucci testified "it depends" on whether it was inappropriate for college coaches to enter into sexual relationships with their athletes. He gave that answer as part of a deposition while at Nebraska in 2024, after a former Huskers women's basketball player was dismissed from the team after it was discovered she was in a relationship with an assistant coach. The player and the coach were ultimately let go, and the player sued the NU Board of Regents, the coach, and Alberts.

Michigan is looking for a new athletics director in large part because its former football coach, Sherrone Moore, was in a sexual relationship with a Wolverines football staff member.

"College coaches should never have sex with the student-athletes that they are coaching. True?" Alberts was asked.

"I don't know how to answer that," Alberts answered. "I mean, you know, it just depends."

Alberts went on to say that COVID eligibility rules led to older players, making the situations involved more "nuanced."

"You know, we don't get involved, nor do I try to monitor. I have no idea what's going on with relationships," he went on to say.

Alberts had been Texas A&M's athletics director since 2024, but resigned from said post to take the Michigan job. John Thornton has been named A&M's interim AD, effective Dec. 1.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

NEWS: Trev Alberts has been informed by the search firm representing Michigan that he will not be the next athletic director there, per his attorney Tom Mars. Alberts got phone calls both last night and this morning confirming the news from the firm, per Mars. Alberts has signed… pic.twitter.com/jENLEx0FSC — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 24, 2026