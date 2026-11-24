Charles Huff has spent most of November talking openly about his ambition.

Today, he reporters gave the clearest answer he's given yet in regards to the Maryland job his name has been widely associated with..

"I have not interviewed at Maryland. I will not interview at Maryland. I will be the head coach at the University of Memphis next year," Huff told reporters.

Three sentences. Essentially zero wiggle room.

Huff's name has been tied to College Park since Maryland fired Mike Locksley on October 21 after a 2-5 start. USA TODAY Sports reported last week that two people said Maryland had spoken with Huff about the opening, though the depth of those talks was unclear.

Other outlets went further and reported he had interviewed, and prediction markets had him as the favorite to be the Terps new head coach as recently as November 19.

Huff hadn't done much to cool things off. At his weekly press conference earlier this month, he said, "If I'm leaving Memphis, I ain't going to high school, I'm going to something bigger," and said he tells recruits they'd be coming with him.

He also said he'd told Memphis his name would come up for every job about to open, while making it clear he is the head coach there.

Last week, Huff skipped his weekly media availability. After Saturday's loss at Navy, his postgame press conference was ended by the program's communications director after 2 minutes and 24 seconds.

That certainly helps a rumor turn into a storyline.

This statement today should end further speculation.

The Maryland connection made sense on paper. Huff was born in Denton, Maryland, and spent the 2009 season in College Park as an assistant offensive line coach, working under then-offensive coordinator James Franklin. Franklin later brought him to Vanderbilt as an offensive quality control coach in 2011 and to Penn State in 2014, where Huff coached running backs and coordinated special teams for four seasons.

The rest of the résumé is long. Huff played at Hampton, started coaching at Tennessee State in 2006, and made stops at Hampton, the Buffalo Bills, Western Michigan, Mississippi State and Alabama, where he was associate head coach and running backs coach on the 2020 national title team.

He went 32-20 in four seasons at Marshall, a run that included a 2022 upset of #8 Notre Dame in South Bend and a 2024 Sun Belt championship. He then took over a Southern Miss program coming off a 1-11 season and won seven games in his lone year in Hattiesburg before Memphis hired him in December 2025.

Year one in Memphis has gone well. The Tigers opened with a 27-21 comeback win at UNLV, making Huff the first head coach in program history to win his debut on the road, and climbed to #24 in the AP poll before Saturday's loss at Navy dropped them to 8-3.

Memphis can still reach the American Conference championship game.

Maryland, meanwhile, appears to be closing in on a decision. The Athletic reported Sunday that the Terps are winding down the search and could hire as soon as this week, with Brian Kelly still considered a strong candidate.

Last week, we shared the story of Urban Meyer talking with Maryland AD Jim Smith, and Army's Jeff Monken and Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, a Maryland alum, have also been connected to the job. Interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim has won twice since taking over.

Huff has been honest about his aspirations, and there's nothing wrong with that. Coaches who win are always going to get calls, and the ones who pretend otherwise usually aren't fooling anyone who has a semblance of an understanding of how this profession works. But still, there's a big difference between "my name will come up" and "I will not interview," and Huff picked the second one on the record.

With the early signing period around the corner, every Memphis assistant on the road this week now has a clean answer for every parent who asks, and that's important.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest on the search in College Park.

coach charles huff addresses the maryland coaching rumors:



“i have not interviewed at Maryland. I will not interview at Maryland. I will be the head coach at the University of Memphis next year.” pic.twitter.com/O2O5yiA6iQ — Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker2) November 24, 2026