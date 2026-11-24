It's the question every coach dreads, and this week Matt Patricia got it live, in front of the cameras, during Michigan week.

Ohio State's defensive coordinator was asked by Doug Lesmerises whether he has lived up to the contract that made him the highest-paid assistant coach in college football.

Interesting moment when @DougLesmerises asked Matt Patricia if he's earned the salary that made him the highest paid assistant in college football. https://t.co/zsex5tQo6O — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmesTV) November 24, 2026





"Matt, you've mentioned several times over the years that you enjoy being here," Lesmerises said. "You also managed to get a new contract in the offseason that made you the highest paid coordinator in college football. Are you coaching like the best coordinator in college football? Because it feels like you're being paid to elevate something here, and that has not happened this season. Why not?"

Patricia, standing at the podium with a pencil tucked behind his ear, paused before answering. He didn't point to the stars Ohio State lost off last year's defense, and he didn't push back on the premise. He talked about the work.

"For me, look, I'm coaching every single year, every single day as hard as I possibly can, and trying to do the best I can at my job," Patricia said. "I think that's always the approach I've taken throughout my coaching career and throughout really everything that I've done. I've always tried to go into work or whatever it was every single day and do everything I can to earn my keep and to be able to go in there the next day."

He closed by pointing to the people he works for and with.

"I really think that's important to work really hard and do everything you can," Patricia said, "and certainly my dedication to Coach Day and the university and the players is that, and that's my promise is to do everything I can to help them be the best versions of themselves."

The salary is what made the question fair game. After a stellar first season calling the defense in Columbus and an offseason of interest from multiple NFL teams, Patricia signed a new three-year deal this offseason worth $3.75 million in 2026, rising to $3.85 million in 2027 and 2028, as we detailed when Ohio State's 2026 staff became the highest-paid in program history. That was a $1.25 million raise from the $2.5 million he made in year one, when he was already the top-paid assistant on Ryan Day's staff.

This Fall has been tougher. Ohio State's defense lost Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs and Kayden McDonald off last year's group, and it has slid since Week 7 against Indiana. On Saturday, Day fielded questions about Patricia's job security after the Buckeyes gave up at least 30 points for the third time in four games. Day said staffing decisions would wait until after the Michigan game.

There is no perfect answer to "are you worth what you're paid?" Patricia could have listed the departures, or bristled at the question. Instead he owned it, and he talked about earning his keep one day at a time, which is exactly what every coach in America would tell his own players to do when things aren't going their way.

Saturday against Michigan is his next chance to answer it on the field.