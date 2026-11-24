Maryland's search for Mike Locksley's replacement appears to be reaching the finish line, and a MAC champion coach's name is "gaining steam."

Western Michigan head coach Lance Taylor has gained significant momentum in the Terps' search over the past 24 hours, according to Jeff Ermann of 247.

He notes that some insiders around the program believe Taylor is the likely choice, though nothing has been confirmed, and an announcement could come as soon as Wednesday.

Athletic director Jim Smith and deputy AD Diana Sabau stayed in College Park this week instead of traveling with the men's basketball team to Las Vegas for the Players Era tournament. Smith has kept the details of the search tightly guarded, so a name that hasn't surfaced publicly can't be ruled out.

Taylor has been on the edges of the process for weeks. He coaches his final regular season game tonight when Western Michigan (8-3, 6-1 MAC) hosts Miami (Ohio) in Kalamazoo at Waldo Stadium.

Last week, we shared the story of Brian Kelly making his case for the job on SiriusXM. Kelly, the former Notre Dame and LSU head coach, has confirmed he interviewed, and 247 reports he has been reaching out to potential staffers to gauge interest and gather references. Interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim and former Maryland standout Dennard Wilson are also among those who have reportedly interviewed, as a few others.

Two other names appear to be out. Former Michigan interim coach Biff Poggi pitched Maryland on funding and staffing, but 247 shared he was informed this week he won't get the job, and earlier today Charles Huff insisted that he will be back at Memphis next year, and his comments left essentially no wiggle room on that proclamation.

Taylor, 45, played wide receiver at Alabama from 2000 to 2003 and was a special teams captain for the Crimson Tide. After a few years in the Arena Football League and AF2, he got into coaching as a graduate assistant on Nick Saban's staff in Tuscaloosa in 2007 and 2008.

He has coached a long list of positions and staffs. He coached receivers at Appalachian State in 2009, then spent time with the New York Jets as an intern and later as a quality control and assistant tight ends coach. He worked with receivers for the Carolina Panthers in 2013, coached running backs at Stanford from 2014 to 2016, where he worked with Christian McCaffrey, and returned to the Panthers as receivers coach in 2017 and 2018.

From there, he spent three seasons as Notre Dame's running backs coach, adding run game coordinator duties in 2021, before Scott Satterfield hired him as Louisville's offensive coordinator in January 2022. Western Michigan made him its 17th head coach that December.

The Broncos have gotten better every year under Taylor. They went 4-8 in his first season and reached a bowl game in his second. In 2025, a team picked seventh in the MAC won the regular season title outright, beat Miami (OH) 23-13 for the conference championship and routed Kennesaw State 41-6 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Taylor was named MAC Coach of the Year, was sought after by UAB; but ultimately signed an extension with Western through 2030.

This fall, Western Michigan opened by taking Michigan to the final second in Ann Arbor before falling 13-12 on a controversial clock ruling. Taylor's handling of that loss drew praise nationally, and ESPN listed him as a Maryland candidate the day Locksley was let go.

He carries a 28-22 career record into tonight's game.

Maryland and Locksley parted ways on October 21 after a 2-5 start that extended the Terps' losing streak against Big Ten opponents to 12 games. Locksley finished 39-54 in College Park.

If Taylor is the pick, Maryland gets a coach who rebuilt a MAC program in three years and worked under Saban, Satterfield, David Shaw and two accomplished NFL staffs along the way.

The Terps have needed someone who can win in the Big Ten, not just recruit the DMV, and Taylor has shown he can build a winner from a rebuilding roster with the modern challenges facing college football coaches today.