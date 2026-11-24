One week after parting ways with longtime head coach Colin Bruton, Lakeland didn't have to look far for its next head coach.

The school announced Tuesday that defensive coordinator Joey Lehto is the 17th head coach for the Muskies. Lehto is a two-time Lakeland graduate who has spent 10 seasons on the staff across three separate stints.

Last Tuesday, we shared the news that Lakeland and Bruton had agreed to go in different directions after 12 seasons as head coach and 20 years with the program.

Athletic director Dan Artamenko said then that the school would "work quickly" to fill the job. It took seven days.

Lehto's ties to the place start on the field. He was a four-year fullback for the Muskies, battling injuries but starting for two seasons on run-heavy teams where his job was mostly to block. He finished with 28 carries for 63 yards and 10 catches for 105 yards in 20 games, and didn't score his first touchdowns until his senior year, when he found the end zone twice.

He stayed on staff right after his playing days, working as a graduate assistant and secondary coach in 2013 before coaching linebackers in 2014 and 2015. Along the way he earned a Bachelor's degree in exercise science and sport studies in 2013 and a Master's in counseling in 2016, both from Lakeland.

From there, Lehto spent two seasons coaching running backs at St. Norbert (D-III - WI), where both teams went 7-3. He also worked in the school's Residential Education and Housing office. He came back to Lakeland in 2018 as offensive line coach and run game coordinator, then got his first coordinator job in 2019 when he took over the offense. That 2019 group produced two 1,000-yard rushers.

Next came two years at Elmhurst (D-III - IL), where he was offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Lehto returned to Lakeland for a third time in 2022 as defensive coordinator, a job he has held for the last five seasons while also coaching linebackers.

Secondary, linebackers, running backs, offensive line, coordinator on both sides of the ball. Not many first-time head coaches have ran that many position meetings.

Lehto also has a small head coaching sample. He opened the 2024 season as Lakeland's interim head coach and went 1-1. The win was a 66-61 shootout over Concordia Chicago in the NACC opener, the highest-scoring game in school history.

The program he inherits has been stuck in the middle. Lakeland went 8-2 in 2021, then 3-7 in 2022, 4-6 in 2023, 4-5 in 2024 and 4-6 in 2025. This fall, the Muskies finished 4-6 and closed with a win over Rockford (D-III - WI).

Lehto ran the defense for all five of those seasons, and some will point to that. But Division III programs live and die on recruiting relationships, retention and knowing exactly what kind of kid fits your campus. A coach who has recruited for the school for a decade, and played there himself, starts ahead on all three.

For D-III coaches who have bounced between their alma mater and other stops, Lehto's path will look familiar. Leave, learn somebody else's system, come back with more on your résumé.

This time he came back and earned the top headset.