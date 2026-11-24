University of Idaho head coach Thomas Ford Jr. announced Tuesday that defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Lee Stalker will not return to the Vandals’ staff for the 2027 season.

“I want to thank Coach Stalker for his service to our program this year, and for all he did for our student-athletes,” Ford said in a statement. “This was a difficult decision that was made in the best interest of the future of the program. I wish him nothing but the best going forward.”

A national search for the next defensive coordinator has begun, with a hire to be announced at a later date.

Stalker was hired in December 2025 to lead the defense in Ford’s second season. He arrived after three years on the Iowa State staff (2023-25), where he worked as an assistant defensive line coach, assistant linebackers coach, and assistant director of player personnel. During that stretch the Cyclones produced multiple All-Big 12 defensive selections, and the unit ranked among the nation’s stronger scoring defenses in 2025.

Before Iowa State, Stalker coached linebackers at his alma mater Kent State in 2021-22. The Golden Flashes won the MAC East title and reached the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2021, ranking among the national leaders in takeaways and turnover margin. From 2019-20 he served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Division II Valdosta State, helping the Blazers claim the Gulf South Conference championship in 2019 with a top-ranked conference defense. Earlier stops included special teams coordinator and defensive line coach at Tiffin University (2014-18) and linebackers coach at Oberlin College (2013). Stalker began his coaching career at the high school level in Pennsylvania and played defensive line at Kent State, where he was a team captain as a senior.⁠

The Vandals finished the 2026 season 5-7 overall and 5-4 in the Big Sky Conference.

Rest of Idaho’s 2026 Defensive Staff

While Stalker will not return, the remaining defensive coaches from the 2026 staff are:

VJ Malo — Defensive Line Coach

— Defensive Line Coach Avery Roberts — Edge Rushers Coach (joined ahead of the 2025 season with ties to Ford from Oregon State)

— Edge Rushers Coach (joined ahead of the 2025 season with ties to Ford from Oregon State) Treston Decoud — Cornerbacks Coach (former NFL draft pick and Oregon State product in his second season on the staff)

— Cornerbacks Coach (former NFL draft pick and Oregon State product in his second season on the staff) Dom Anderson — Pass Game Coordinator / Defensive Backs (hired in spring 2026 after time as defensive backs coach at Missouri Western and previous defensive coordinator experience at Fayetteville State)

— Pass Game Coordinator / Defensive Backs (hired in spring 2026 after time as defensive backs coach at Missouri Western and previous defensive coordinator experience at Fayetteville State) Zion Tupuola-Fetui — Defensive Quality Control Assistant (former Washington Huskies standout edge rusher who joined in January 2026; known for his pass-rush production during his college career)

Ford and the program will now turn attention to filling the coordinator role as they evaluate the roster and prepare for the 2027 cycle.