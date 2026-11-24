Florida State is working to hire Neyland Raper as chief of staff to work with new head coach Glenn Schumann, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday.

The move would be the first reported staff addition of the Schumann era in Tallahassee, one day after Florida State named the Georgia defensive coordinator its next head coach on a five-year deal. Schumann is expected to remain with the Bulldogs through the season and the College Football Playoff before taking over the Seminoles full time, making a trusted operations lieutenant especially valuable as the program begins to take shape.

Raper and Schumann already have a long working relationship in Athens. Schumann has been on Kirby Smart's staff since 2016. Raper joined Georgia's football operations staff in August 2017, left briefly for Colorado in 2019, and returned before that season as assistant director of football operations and recruiting. He was Smart's director of football operations from December 2021 through 2024, a stretch that included both of Georgia's recent College Football Playoff national championships, and was later titled assistant athletic director and director of football operations.

FootballScoop profiled Raper in 2022 after he was elevated to the director of football operations job just days before Georgia's College Football Playoff run, following Josh Lee's resignation. Named for Tennessee legend Gen. Robert Neyland and raised in Cleveland, Tenn., about 85 miles from Neyland Stadium, Raper stepped into the role in time to manage the logistics of the Orange Bowl win over Michigan and the national championship in Indianapolis, and later received the job on a full-time basis. In Athens he helped oversee team travel, on-campus recruiting, budgeting, creative media, and the daily schedules of players and coaches.

A Walker Valley High School graduate, Raper earned his degree in sport management from Tennessee, where he worked as a student equipment manager and on the athletics facilities staff. After two seasons on Georgia's operations staff, he followed former Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker to Colorado as assistant to the head coach in May 2019, then returned to Athens before the season started.

Raper left Georgia in the summer of 2024 to join the Big 12 as director of football operations and competition, a role he started Aug. 1, 2024, and still held this season. He has served as a day-to-day football operations liaison with the league's programs, reporting to chief football and competition officer Scott Draper.

No terms have been reported for the Florida State role. For context, a FootballScoop open-records report last year found that Georgia paid football chief of staff Mark Robinson $375,000 a year.

Raper would help Schumann build the off-field operation in Tallahassee while the new head coach finishes the job in Athens, the kind of continuity a first-time head coach can use.