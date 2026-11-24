Though it seems college football is coming apart at the seems yet again, a reminder that we still play games in this sport. And the games are really, really good.

With Thanksgiving and Rivalry Weekend upon us, it's time to detail the stakes in every game that has them. Some teams are playing to secure their place in history, for a trophy, for Playoff positioning, and for immortality. Others are playing for pride, simply to beat the guy across from them so he doesn't beat you.

This week, that's often enough.

In all we have..

-- 52 games previewed

-- 16 teams needing a win to reach a bowl game

-- 20 games with realistic conference championship implications

-- 19 games with real College Football Playoff stakes

(Programming note: All rankings reflect Tuesday's CFP rankingsl. All projections assume a 6-6 team make a bowl game; currently there are 83 qualified teams for 84 spots.)

Let's eat.

TUESDAY

-- Kent State at Eastern Michigan (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+): Okay, we're not off to a great start. Kent State and EMU aren't rivals, and both have been eliminated from bowl games. Considering this game is airing only on streaming, I can't figure out why it's being played on Tuesday except to get a head start on the offseason/turkey consumption.

-- Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2): Now we're talking. No one's won back-to-back MAC titles since Northern Illinois in 2011-12, but the Broncos win the opportunity just ahead of last call with a win. The 5-2 RedHawks are not technically eliminated but need serious help.

WEDNESDAY

No games. Say hello to your family. Maybe do some volunteer work, and read Nuclear Winter if you haven't already.

THURSDAY

-- TCU at No. 11 Texas Tech (8 p.m. ET, ESPN): The last time these teams played, Texas Tech came away feeling like their headset communications were being listened to. TCU won that game, 35-34 in Fort Worth, a result that kept the Red Raiders out of the Big 12 Championship. This time around, Tech is playing to return to Arlington, while TCU is playing to once again keep the Red Raiders out of the title game and, in turn, the CFP.

FRIDAY

-- No. 25 Nebraska at No. 13 Iowa (noon ET, CBS): After beating a ranked team for the first time in a decade, there's no limit to what these Huskers might do. Beat... two ranked teams in a row? Finish in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2012? Everything is possible in Lincoln! They've been calling Kirk Ferentz daddy for a while in the land of red with Iowa winning 10 of the last 11 in this series, so ending that streak gives Matt Rhule the opportunity to show real proof of concept after four years of building.

Iowa, meanwhile, plays for the Big Ten Championship with a win here and a USC victory over a wounded UCLA squad (assuming Oregon and Indiana also win). Win there and it's off to the CFP for the Hawkeyes.

-- Mississippi State at No. 22 Ole Miss (noon ET, ABC): Ole Miss has won three Egg Bowls in a row and five of six so, at 5-6 on the season, this would be a great time for Jeff Lebby to spring an upset and send the Bulldogs back to a bowl game. As 19.5-point favorites, this would be a bad, bad way to end Pete Golding's first regular season in Oxford.

-- Tulsa at UTSA (noon ET, ESPN): UTSA is alone in first place of the American, giving Jeff Traylor the opportunity to host his third conference title game in six seasons. Saturday's Boise State loss opens an avenue for the champions of the best G6 conference to get into the Playoff, so this could be the most consequential game in UTSA's short football history.

-- Buffalo at Akron (noon ET, CBS Sports Network): Buffalo reaches its fourth MAC Championship with a win and a loss by either Western Michigan or Toledo, or with a win plus help down the line in the event WMU and Toledo both win.

-- Toledo at Ohio (noon ET, ESPNU): Five teams are still alive for the MAC title, but only three control their destiny and two of them will be at Peden Stadium on Friday afternoon. Toledo and Miami are tied for most MAC Championship appearances (eight) and wins (four), while Ohio seeks its seventh appearance and second victory.

-- No. 20 Florida at Florida State (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC): It's a win-or-stay-home game for the 5-6 Seminoles, as a program that reached the postseason annually from 1982 to 2017 now looks to avoid missing for the sixth time in nine years and third consecutive. More immediately, Jon Sumrall is looking to avoid losing to a down Florida State team after Billy Napier and Billy Gonzales ripped off wins over the past two seasons.

-- Temple at Memphis (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): Memphis was sitting pretty for the AAC championship until last week's 38-34 loss at Navy, now they're only sitting cute. At 5-2, Charles Huff's team appears to clear 5-2 East Carolina and 5-2 North Texas in the computer formula that would determine who presumably visits UTSA for the conference title. Memphis last won the league in 2019.

-- North Dakota State at San Jose State (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network): Here's an "only in college football 2026" statement -- NDSU and SJSU are conference opponents playing in a non-conference game. The 6-2 Bison are through to the MW Championship in most scenarios, but they'll have to play and then root for 4-3 Nevada to beat 5-2 UNLV to feel totally safe. Either way, in their first FBS season the Bison are playing to record their 14th straight non-covid 10-win season.

-- Air Force at New Mexico (4:30 p.m. ET, The CW): In the game with the most MW Championship implications, the winner earns the right to host the MW Championship if UNLV also beats Nevada on Saturday night. If those two events happen, we get an immediate Lobos-Falcons rematch in Colorado Springs. If Nevada wins on Saturday, New Mexico hosts the title game win or lose Friday. The Lobos, alone in first place at 6-1, obviously earn the right to host if they win. UNM has not won a conference title since splitting the 1964 WAC crown.

-- No. 3 Texas at Texas A&M (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC): If Ole Miss beats Mississippi State (the Rebels are 19.5-point home favorites) on Friday afternoon, Texas can clinch a trip to Atlanta with a win on A&M's home field for the second straight trip to Kyle Field*. And, in A&M's trip to Austin last season, the Longhorns denied the 7-0 Aggies a berth in the SEC title game, a game they have never and will never play in, now that it's going extinct after next week.

Needless to say, this is the most disappointing season in A&M history win or lose on Friday, but a win Friday night would make starting the offseason quite a bit less miserable.

* Texas also clinches with an Arkansas win over LSU, regardless of the Egg Bowl outcome.

-- Minnesota at Wisconsin (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC): Six teams are still alive for the Big Ten title, but the 5-3 Badgers and 4-4 Gophers aren't among them. This outcome could have down-line effects depending on what happens Saturday, but that's for others to care about.

In the most-played FBS rivalry, PJ Fleck has shrugged off Wisconsin's 14-game win streak from 2004-17 to hand Minnesota a 64-63-8 all-time advantage. The Gophers have won two in a row, four of five, and are now looking to win the Little Brown Jug, the Floyd of Rosedale, and Paul Bunyan's Axe in the same season for the first time since 1967.

-- West Virginia at No. 2 Utah (9 p.m. ET, Fox): West Virginia is flying from the Appalachians to the Rockies for the right to extend its season into December, while Utah, already booked for Arlington next week, is looking to avoid a late-season stumble that would cost them a first-round bye.

SATURDAY

-- No. 4 Notre Dame at Syracuse (noon ET, ABC): The Irish need to win as 24-point favorites to return to the Playoff, and perhaps earn a first-round bye. A loss would have them outside looking in at 10-2. Syracuse is in a win-or-stay home game, looking to avoid their second straight bowl-less season after Fran Brown's 10-3 debut.

-- Boston College at No. 4 Miami (noon ET, ESPN): Boston College is in a win-or-stay home game, while Miami, like Notre Dame and Utah, is playing for Playoff positioning.

-- Michigan at No. 21 Ohio State (noon ET, Fox): Sure, Ohio State is technically alive for the Big Ten Championship, which makes them alive for the national championship but, c'mon. In addition to a win here, all the Buckeyes need are wins by 2-6 Maryland, 2-6 Rutgers and 5-3 Wisconsin plus losses by Indiana, Iowa, Oregon and USC.

In reality, the lack of stakes around The Game are its own stakes. No one's playing for a championship, which makes this year's Game (does Kyle Whittingham know the 'g' is capitalized? No way, right?) its own championship game of sorts. Yes, we had a miserable season, but at least we beat those guys. The loser is doomed to the most miserable winter in a generation, at least.

Aside from the interim-led 2011 season, Ohio State hasn't lost five games in a season since Jim Tressel's 2001 debut... and Tressel beat Michigan. A win gives Michigan five out of six, while an Ohio State win moves the Buckeyes to 18-6 since Tressel's arrival.

-- No. 19 Louisville at Kentucky (noon ET, ESPN2): Will "Because of Me" Stein was the toast of college football when the Wildcats were 7-1 and ranked No. 6 in the CFP standings. What would he be at 7-5? Jeff Brohm is looking to lead Louisville to its first 3-game Commonwealth Cup win streak since taking five in a row from 2011-15. A win also books four straight 9-win seasons for the first time since 2003-06.

-- NC State at North Carolina (noon ET, ACC Network): It's the only Win or Stay Home Bowl of this season, with the 5-6 Wolfpack looking to qualify for a bowl game in its sixth straight season, while UNC is looking to avoid going 0-2 under Bill Belichick (after going 6-for-6 under Mack Brown). NC State has won five in a row.

-- UConn at Wyoming (noon ET, FS1): This game wins an award for the most random Rivalry Weekend game of all-time. Believe it or not, this is UConn's first trip to Laramie.

-- Navy at Charlotte (noon ET, ESPN+): After going 21-5 over the previous two seasons, Navy needs a win here and against Army in two weeks to avoid its fifth losing campaign in seven seasons.

-- Central Michigan at Ball State (noon ET, CBS Sports Network): CMU needs a win to reach a bowl game for the 15th time in program history.

-- Louisiana Tech at Georgia Southern (noon ET, ESPNU): Louisiana Tech is 7-0 and has wrapped up the Sun Belt West, while Georgia Southern's 6-1 mark puts them a game ahead of 5-2 James Madison, but JMU owns head-to-head. A Georgia Southern win sets up an immediate rematch with La Tech in Statesboro one week from now, while a La Tech win plus a James Madison win means Southern misses the Sun Belt Championship entirely.

-- Illinois at Northwestern (12:30 p.m. ET, BTN): Illinois has won Abe Lincoln's hat two years in a row and four of five since Bret Bielema took over in 2021. Overall, I have Bielema at 14-3 in rivalry games as a Big Ten head coach.

-- LSU at Arkansas (12:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network): LSU is already the most miserable 6-5 team in college football, how about they go for 6-6? The Tigers are 23-11 in this "rivalry" since the Hogs joined the SEC and 9-1 since 2016. Arkansas has already booked its ninth losing season since Bobby Petrino fell off his motorcycle.

-- Florida Atlantic at East Carolina (1 p.m. ET, ESPN+): East Carolina is alive for the American Championship at 5-2, but they could be eliminated by kickoff if 6-1 UTSA and 5-2 Memphis win on Friday. Or they could be in the driver's seat to not only play, but host. It all depends on an opaque formula the AAC uses that is way more complicated than it should be.

-- Kennesaw State at Western Kentucky (1 p.m. ET, ESPN+): It's a win-or-stay home game for the defending C-USA champion Owls.

-- Kansas State at Iowa State (2 p.m. ET, ESPN+): Yes, it's on streaming and yes, K-State is in last place, but does Farmaggedon really need stakes to matter. Iowa State is in a win-or-stay home game in Jimmy Rogers's first season, while K-State is looking to avoid the finishing Collin Klein's debut with the program's first alone-in-last-place finish since 2005.

-- Army at Rice (2 p.m. ET, ESPN+): Army needs to beat Rice or Navy to reach its eighth bowl game in the last 11 seasons. The Black Knights haven't had an outright losing season since 2019.

-- Coastal Carolina at James Madison (2 p.m. ET, ESPN+): James Madison needs a win plus a Georgia Southern loss to keep the defense of its Sun Belt title alive. JMU has won at least nine conference/division titles since 2015; off to the American next year, the Dukes are trying to go 4-for-5 in their Sun Belt years.

-- Louisiana at Georgia State (2 p.m. ET, ESPN+): A win-or-stay home game for the Panthers, the 14th of the weekend so far.

-- Liberty at Missouri State (2 p.m. ET, ESPN+): After a 4-8 season, Jamey Chadwell's team has rebounded to go 10-1, standing as one of just four teams without a loss in conference play. Jacksonville State has already booked its trip to Lynchburg for next week's C-USA Championship, but a win would still be preferable to a loss here.

-- Sam Houston at Florida International (2 p.m. ET, ESPN+): SHSU is one of four teams without a conference win, so it's now or never for the Bearkats.

-- South Carolina at Clemson (3 p.m. ET, ESPN2): It's the first Palmetto Bowl with neither team ranked since, uh, 2025. Prior to that, you'd have to go back to 2008. Either way, it's an "At least we didn't lose to them" vibe to this one, where Clemson has won nine of the last 11 but South Carolina two of the last three.

-- Virginia at Virginia Tech (3 p.m. ET, The CW): James Franklin's first season started 6-2 and would end 6-6 if the Hokies don't win the Commonwealth Cup for the 24th time since 1999. UVA hasn't won in Blacksburg since 1998, which also happens to be the last time the Cavs won the Cup in back-to-back years.

-- Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC): The last time the Jackets went to Athens, it took eight overtime sessions to decide a winner. This time around, Georgia is a 35-point favorite. Kirby Smart hasn't lost to Tech since his 2016 debut, and overall UGA is 21-3 since Mark Richt's 2001 hiring.

-- No. 15 USC at No. 9 UCLA (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS): Pound for pound, the biggest game of the weekend -- and the biggest Victory Bell battle in a generation. The Trojans and Bruins meet as top-15 opponents for the first time since 2005, and a win gives UCLA an opportunity to win its first conference title since 1998.

There's an entire maze of possibilities at play in the Big Ten, but Bob Chesney's team is the only win-and-in. USC heads to Indianapolis with victories by Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon and Wisconsin, among other possibilities.

Considering how unplayable Madden Iamaleava looked against Michigan, this would move to the top of the list of bad Lincoln Riley losses if he can't grab this one.

-- Cincinnati at No. 10 BYU (3:30 p.m. ET, Fox): BYU will know if it's still alive for the Big 12 title after the Texas Tech result on Thursday night. Depending on where the Cougars rank Tuesday night, Kalani Sitake's team might be just fine skipping Arlington after being in the field going into the game and then falling out.

-- Duke at No. 8 Wake Forest (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): Wake has already clinched a drive down I-85 to Charlotte next week, but BYU's experience last season tells Jake Dickert his team isn't necessarily safe even at 11-1, and they'd definitely be playing for their Playoff lives against Miami next week if they lose this game. Duke has won this battle of North Carolina private schools four years in a row.

-- UTEP at Northern Illinois (3:30 p.m. ET, MW+): One of the three 1-10 FBS teams visits FBS's only 0-11 team, in a Mountain West conference played in DeKalb, Ill. College football, everybody.

-- UMass at Bowling Green (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+): The Minutemen beat Rutgers and opened the year 4-0. They've only won once since then, but a W over 3-8 Bowling Green sends them to their first bowl game (in theory) as FBS members.

-- UAB at North Texas (4 p.m. ET, ESPNU): An ACL tear suffered by their third quarterback forced North Texas to play a true freshman wide receiver at quarterback last week, and the Mean Green were still throwing into the end zone to beat Tulane. Alas, losses to UTSA and Tulane means North Texas needs help to reach a game they were set to host just two weeks ago.

-- No. 17 Oklahoma at No. 23 Missouri (4:15 p.m. ET, SEC Network): This time next year, Oklahoma will be vying for "team no one wants to play in the first round" status. Now, they're looking to move to 4-0 in the Jason Witten as Offensive Coordinator era, increasing the odds he keeps the job full time.

-- Boise State at Colorado State (6 p.m. ET, USA): Boise State is still on track to host the Pac-12 title and reach the Playoff, but the Broncos obviously burned a mulligan with last week's ridiculous loss. Colorado State, meanwhile, is looking to hold the Broncos below 107 points and 1,380 yards. That will keep their name out of the record books.

-- Purdue at No. 14 Indiana (7 p.m. ET, FS1): Indiana is looking to defeat Purdue and win the Old Oaken Bucket three straight times for just the seventh time in program history -- again, we're talking about Purdue here, not Ohio State. More importantly, Indiana needs a win and help to defend their Big Ten title and, depending on Tuesday night's rankings, their national title.

-- No. 5 Tennessee at Vanderbilt (7 p.m. ET, ESPN): If Texas A&M beats Texas, the Vols will be playing to reach the SEC Championship for the first time since 2007. If Texas wins, the Vols will be eliminated and playing for CFP seeding. If their 26-10 win over Alabama wasn't enough to impress the committee, perhaps outdoing the Tide's 21-6 win in Nashville a couple weeks ago will do the trick.

-- Auburn at No. 6 Alabama (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC): Every Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare is an all-out war; every Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny is a total bore. The Tigers haven't won in Tuscaloosa since the 2010 Camback, and the last seven meetings have gone 7-0 Alabama by an average score of 44-19. The Tide are 16.5-point favorites.

No team has played in more conference title games than Alabama, with 16 appearances and 11 wins. To make it a 17th and final time, Alabama needs either losses by Texas and Tennessee, or Mississippi State to upset Ole Miss... with their third quarterback... in Oxford, and an LSU win over Arkansas.

-- No. 24 Washington at No. 12 Oregon (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC): Currently tied for second in the Big Ten, Oregon is the clear betting favorite to win the conference. That's partly because the Ducks don't need any help to reach Indy, unlike Indiana and Iowa, and largely because they're the hottest team in the conference.

Washington leads this series 63-50-5, but Oregon is 17-5 since 2004. After a dreadful start to the season, Jedd Fisch can put quite a bow to an 8-4 year by closing with wins over Indiana and Oregon in Eugene.

-- Arizona State at No. 16 Arizona (9 p.m. ET, Fox): After Arizona State won five in a row from 2017-21, Arizona has taken three of the last four Territorial Cups.

-- Nevada at UNLV (9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network): UNLV has won the Fremont Cannon four times in a row, and a win gives the Rebels their longest streak in series history (which only began in 1969). Nevada needs a win to reach a bowl game.