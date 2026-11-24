Deion Sanders met with reporters in Boulder on Tuesday with Colorado sitting at 4-7, bowl hopes gone, and plenty of noise about whether he'll be back for a fifth season.

In typical Coach Prime fashion, when asked about his future with the Buffs based on the team's continued struggles, he didn't give the question much oxygen.

"Do you think that bothers me? Do you think that causes me to lose sleep or rest?" Sanders said. "That don't affect me like it may affect you or may affect some others. Because I'm in the third quarter of life."

"I may be losing games, but I'm winning life."

Sanders added that he's in Boulder "on assignment for these kids," and if that assignment ends, he'll move on to "God's next assignment."

Colorado (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) lost 35-28 at Cincinnati on Saturday. The Buffs turned it over on each of their first two drives, fell behind 14-0, and finished with four giveaways. The loss locked in a third losing season in four years under Sanders, who is now 20-28 at Colorado.

The season opened with a road win at Georgia Tech and a win over Weber State. Colorado then dropped seven of its next nine. One of the two wins in that stretch was the best of the Sanders era, a 42-32 win over #14 Houston on November 13 at Folsom Field, the program's first win over an AP top-15 opponent since 2007. That one cooled the hot seat. A week later in Cincinnati, it warmed right back up.

The year-by-year arc in Boulder reads 4-8 in 2023, 9-4 in 2024, and 3-9 in 2025, a season in which Sanders was also fighting, and beating, bladder cancer.

He has three years left on an extension signed back in March 2025, with a buyout of roughly $25.5 million.

Sanders was clear that none of this means he's indifferent to the scoreboard.

"Do I want to win? You're darn skippy!" he said, before pointing to the parts of the program he believes are working. "We ain't going to jail. We ain't flunking classes. We've just got to win games."

He's made a version of this argument before. Before the 2024 season, coming off a 4-8 debut, Sanders said he's "judged on a different scale" and that he can't win nine games while the team GPA suffers, or post a strong GPA while losing eight. Colorado went 9-4 that fall.

The finer details on the field still need cleaned up to go along with the record. Colorado leads the Big 12 at 73 penalty yards per game, and Sanders noted that his players are "darn sure disciplined in that classroom" while acknowledging the flags have to stop.

Support from players has never wavered. Tight end Brady Kopetz, who was on the roster before Sanders arrived in December 2022, said, "He's a legend, and he definitely changed the trajectory of CU football."

Colorado closes the regular season Saturday against UCF (6-5, 4-4).

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Deion Sanders on his future at Colorado: pic.twitter.com/Qb3RN9xNxI — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) November 24, 2026