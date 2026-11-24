Dan Chipka is heading home.

Earlier today, sources told FootballScoop that Chipka had resigned as head coach at American International College. By the afternoon, Bluffton announced him as their next head football coach.

Chipka graduated from Bluffton in 2010 after playing four seasons for the Beavers as a wide receiver and special teams player. He was a team captain as a senior and earned his degree in education.

He officially starts at Bluffton on November 30.

"I am incredibly excited to come back home and unite the greater Bluffton University football community," Chipka said. "My goal is to build a football program that we can all be proud of. We have a lot of work ahead of us, and I am eager to get started."

Chipka spent five seasons leading the program at AIC. He arrived in 2022 as the tight ends, fullbacks and slot receivers coach, became offensive coordinator in 2023, led the program as interim head coach in 2024 and had the interim tag removed in January of 2025. The Yellow Jackets went 5-6 this fall and won three of their final four. Bluffton says that was AIC's most wins in a season in 12 years, and that Chipka developed 22 All-Conference players in Springfield, including two major award winners.

Before AIC, he was the special teams coordinator and assistant wide receivers coach at Wingate. While there he coached kicker and punter Ethan Evans, who was later drafted by the Los Angeles Rams.

As a coach, he blazed a trail that started in Toledo. Chipka took over Waite HS and won the Toledo City League title in 2014, the program's first in 63 years. He was also the offensive coordinator at E.L. Bowsher, which won City League titles in 2012 and 2013. He then spent four seasons at St. Francis de Sales, where he took over a team coming off an 0-10 season and made it a playoff contender in consecutive years.

The number that jumps off the page is the roster. Chipka grew the St. Francis program from 65 players to a whopping 185, helped in part by the junior high program he launched in 2019.

At a non-scholarship Division III school, roster size drives just about everything, from depth to development to the budget. He has already shown he can get kids in the building, and that gives him a head start on the recruiting trail in northwest Ohio.

He also takes over a program that has had a lot of turnover. Bluffton fired Hedden and named defensive coordinator Cody Crawford as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, a change that came on September 11, the day before its Week 2 game. Hedden went 5-5 overall in his first season. In this year's opener, the Beavers dropped their season opener to Ohio Wesleyan 68-9.

Chipka is Bluffton's third full-time head coaching hire since Aaron Krepps' position as head football coach was not renewed after serving in that role for four seasons in November of 2021. Matt Nardo went 9-21 at Bluffton from 2022 to 2024 before taking over at Muskingum where he spent two seasons before being let go this off season.