It's "batten down the hatches" time at LSU, with the university facing a previously unthinkable possibility of being voted out of a conference it helped found nearly a century ago in less than 10 days.

One prominent voice -- perhaps surprising, perhaps not -- thinks the SEC will go through with its threat to give the boot to the boys from the Boot: former LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

"This has gone to the point where they will have a meeting on Dec. 3, the presidents will vote, and I'll actually be surprised if they don't vote them out," Kelly told Sirius XM College Sports on Tuesday. "They've asked (LSU) to meet them halfway a couple times. I think the (RJ) Luis situation, playing him in the game, went against any kind of good faith that they had.

"I think this is going to go right down to a vote. I think college football, college athletics will all have to take notice of where we are and where we want to go."

“I will actually be surprised if they don’t vote LSU out.”



Brian Kelly tells @RoyPhilpott & @dannykanell on "The Early Read" that he thinks the presidents and chancellors of the SEC will ultimately decide to kick LSU out of the conference next week. pic.twitter.com/gp3GhXScB6 — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) November 24, 2026

Kelly, of course, coached LSU from 2022-25. He took a 10-year, $95 million deal and was told to leave midway through the 2025 season when his 34-14 record was deemed not good enough. That domino helped kick off this mess, as LSU turned around and hired Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss, Kiffin chose not to coach the Rebels in their College Football Playoff run (by taking the LSU job), and then tried to roster players who had previously signed NFL contracts.

LSU stood down before putting those players on the field, but stood up to the conference in playing RJ Luis in last week's win over ULM.

Though he no longer coaches there, Kelly and LSU have an ongoing relationship. That relationship exists in the form of direct deposits in the $750,000 range, each and every month through 2031, subject to his duty to mitigate by finding another job.

Eleven votes stand between LSU and expulsion, if it comes to that. Personally, I have my doubts it will come to that, but it would be poor strategy for the SEC to call a vote it didn't think it would win.