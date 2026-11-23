One year after Cris Dishman gave Texas Southern its first winning season since 2000, the Tigers are moving on.

Texas Southern has announced the school is parting ways with Dishman.

The decision comes two days after the Tigers closed the 2026 season with a 42-17 home loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Dishman has one year left on his deal and was making $319k, per reports.

Texas Southern finished the year 3-8 overall and 2-6 in SWAC play. The Tigers opened with a 42-30 win over North Carolina Central, then dropped five straight, including a 52-14 loss to Prairie View A&M in the Labor Day Classic, a 51-10 loss at UTEP and a 66-10 loss at Florida Atlantic. Back-to-back wins over Southern (24-21) and Grambling State (23-20 in overtime) in late October were the last two wins of the year. Losses to Alabama State, Alabama A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff closed it out.

After the finale, Dishman didn't address his own future, but he didn't hide his frustration either.

"I feel horrible because we didn't win," Dishman said. "We had good practices and everything like that."

He also questioned the commitment of part of his roster.

"We have guys who like the game of football, who are playing the game of football because we gave them a scholarship," Dishman said.

A year ago, the story was a lot different. Dishman went 5-6 (4-4 SWAC) in his debut season in 2024, then went 6-5 (5-3 SWAC) in 2025, finishing second in the West and clinching the program's first winning record in over a quarter century with a Senior Day win over Alabama A&M.

He leaves Houston at 14-19 overall and 11-13 in league play. Similarly, his predecessor Clarence McKinney went 12-35 over his tenure.

The 2026 season came with more than its share of off-field chaos. Texas Southern couldn't use Shell Energy Stadium as its primary home, so most home games were played at W.W. Thorne Stadium, a 10,000-seat facility operated by Aldine ISD. The Board of Regents didn't approve the football schedule until July 18.

Robinson was hired August 19, roughly 10 days before the opener, replacing interim AD Dr. Paula Jackson. Dishman had been hired in January 2024 by former AD Kevin Granger.

Three seasons, with a winning year in the middle and a stadium situation like that, is a short runway. But new athletic directors usually want to pick their own head coach, and Robinson has made a splash hire before. He previously spent eight years as Jackson State's AD and hired Deion Sanders in 2020.

Dishman, 61, was a Pro Bowl cornerback for the Houston Oilers. He was an All-Big Ten corner at Purdue, a fifth-round pick of the Oilers in 1988, and played 13 NFL seasons with Houston, Washington, Kansas City and Minnesota, earning Pro Bowl nods for the 1991 and 1997 seasons.

Texas Southern was his first head coaching job. His coaching stops before Houston include the Berlin Thunder, Menlo College (defensive backs coach, then defensive coordinator), the San Diego Chargers (assistant defensive backs coach, 2008-12), Baylor (defensive backs/safeties, 2015-16), the CFL's Montreal Alouettes, the XFL's New York Guardians and also IMG Academy.

He was defensive coordinator for the USFL's New Jersey Generals in 2022 and the XFL's Vegas Vipers in 2023.

This will be Robinson's first head football coach hire at Texas Southern, and the school says they will "move rapidly with a nationwide search."