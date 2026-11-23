Most high school staffs spend November watching their kids lose weight.

Cary-Grove HS (IL) found a way to take things the other direction this fall, and the Trojans are headed to the IHSA state finals in part because of it.

Chicago Sun-Times prep writer Michael O'Brien shared a note from Cary-Grove head coach Brad Seaburg on X Monday morning.

"We weigh the kids every week. We've had kids that put on 20 pounds during the season. We can't remember a year when we've had that. It is pretty amazing."

O'Brien noted two important changes behind that.

1) The staff cut practice time by 20 minutes.

2) Players get unlimited Uncrustables at lunch.

Cary-Grove football coach Brad Seaburg: "We weigh the kids every week. We’ve had kids that put on 20 pounds during the season. We can’t remember a year when we’ve had that. It is pretty amazing."



-They get unlimited uncrustables at lunch and also cut practice time down by 20… — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) November 23, 2026

That's right. Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and a shorter day on the field.

Last weekend, Cary-Grove (11-2) beat Sycamore 41-10 in the IHSA Class 5A semifinals, scoring on its first three possessions of the second half. A week earlier, the Trojans knocked out defending 5A champion St. Francis 55-36 in the quarterfinals, running the ball 42 times for 431 yards.

Cary-Grove's option offense was averaging nearly 50 points a game during a seven-game winning streak heading into the semifinal, and the Sycamore win pushed that streak to eight.

The sixth-seeded Trojans will now face 11th-seeded Providence Catholic for the 5A title at 10am Saturday, November 28 at Hancock Stadium on the campus of Illinois State.

It is the program's eighth state championship game appearance and the sixth under Seaburg.

Before you go thinking that this is one of those schools with Division I and II talent across the board, you'd be wrong. Nose tackle Jacob Hampton, a returning starter, is listed at 5-foot-6 and 145 pounds. Junior Ben Haakenson, at 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, leads the team with six sacks.

In an offense that never lines up in an empty set and runs the ball on nearly every snap, every pound a kid adds in October shows up in November.

Seaburg is in his 16th season as head coach and his 26th on the Cary-Grove staff. He joined the Cary-Grove staff in 2001 and worked under Bruce Kay for 10 years, a stretch that included a 64-6 run from 2004 to 2009 and the 2009 state title, before taking over in 2011.

Under Seaburg, the Trojans have won three Illinois state championships (2018, 2021 and 2023, all in Class 6A) and finished as runner-up twice.

Last season, Cary-Grove went 9-3 and saw its year end with a playoff loss to Belvidere North HS (IL) on November 14, 2025.

For high school coaches looking to borrow something from this, none of it is expensive or complicated. A scale, a weekly weigh-in sheet, a few cases of frozen sandwiches in the cafeteria and the discipline to get off the field a little earlier. Plenty of kids show up to practice running on a school lunch from four hours earlier.

Cary-Grove made sure lunch counted and it has helped them play their best into late November.

We'll see if it carries them to a fourth state title under Seaburg on Saturday.