In this era of paying players, the 15 minutes and 11 seconds that RJ Luis, Jr., played in LSU's 79-67 win over ULM last week could prove to be the most expensive in college sports history.

In a statement released by the conference on Monday, the SEC said it filed a motion for a temporary restraining order in its ongoing lawsuit against LSU and, within the same sentence, said "the presidents and chancellors of the SEC will meet on Thursday, December 3, to deliberate LSU's ongoing membership in the Conference."

Whoa.

There's a 98.8 percent chance that's all legal bluster, but still.

Whoa.

For those just getting up to speed, LSU has locked horns with the SEC in its attempt to roster, and then to play, football and basketball players who previous signed with NFL and NBA organizations.

Back in September, LSU fought for the ability to play former Ole Miss/Cleveland Browns tight end Dae'Quan Wright, former Ole Miss/New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Xzavian Harris, and former LSU/Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jack Pyburn before ultimately standing down and moving on.

LSU basketball coach Will Wade has pushed to play Luis, who declared for the NBA draft in March 2024 and spent time with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics organizations before attempting a return to LSU. Luis never appeared in an NBA game, but signed a 2-way contract with the Jazz and played for the G-League Maine Celtics.

LSU has argued Luis should be allowed to play since he started the process of returning to college basketball before the SEC passed its rule against rostering players who signed professional contracts. That fight ratcheted up several notches last week when Luis stepped on the floor for the Tigers.

"The lawsuit seeks to protect the Conference's ability to govern itself and enforce the rules and policies its member universities have voluntarily adopted," the SEC said. "The Conference maintains its right to associate only with institutions that meet its established standards and expectations of membership and that demonstrate appropriate institutional control of their athletics programs.

"Monday's filing advances the Conference's obligation to defend its governance framework and the shared interest of its member universities."

Clearly, the SEC has had it up to here with not just how LSU fills out its football and basketball team, but with how, ahem, it demonstrates "appropriate institutional control" over athletics. In its legal filing, the SEC noted that, while LSU president Wade Rousse made the call to sit Luis, the university is still suing to get him on the roster. Louisiana governor Jeff Landry has become the de facto LSU athletics director, and multiple state attorneys general have called for the conference to give the boot to the boys and girls from The Boot.