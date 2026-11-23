The Southeastern Conference is putting a founding member back on the docket, and this time the league is saying that sitting the player may not be enough to get the meeting off the calendar.

The SEC on Monday filed a supplemental amended complaint and a motion for a temporary restraining order in its federal lawsuit against Louisiana State University, then posted a statement announcing that the conference's presidents and chancellors will meet Thursday, Dec. 3, to "deliberate LSU's ongoing membership in the Conference."





The filing goes a step further than the public statement. According to court documents posted by Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, the SEC's chief executive officers "intend to hold the December 3 Special Meeting and consider termination of LSU's membership in the SEC regardless of whether LSU continues not to play Mr. Luis."

That is the tell. This is no longer just about who is in the lineup next week.

If the whole scene feels familiar, that is because the SEC and LSU already walked this road in September. The conference sued LSU officials on Sept. 3, naming president Wade Rousse, athletic director Verge Ausberry and football coach Lane Kiffin, over LSU's push to roster former NFL players, including tight end Dae'Quan Wright and defensive lineman Zxavian Harris. Five days later, the SEC amended the complaint and asked for a restraining order ahead of a Sept. 10 presidents meeting to consider LSU's place in the league. LSU stood down on the football side, locked its roster without those players, and the presidents wrapped that meeting without sanctions. The lawsuit, however, never went away.

Then basketball happened.

Former St. John's star RJ Luis Jr., the 2024-25 Big East Player of the Year who later signed two-way contracts with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics, came off the bench in LSU's 79-67 win over UL Monroe on Nov. 18, scoring 11 points and grabbing nine rebounds in 15 minutes. The next day, Rousse instructed men's basketball coach Will Wade not to play him. That looked like the end of the latest chapter. Monday's filing argues it is not.

As FootballScoop noted back in September, while all eyes were on Kiffin, much of the SEC blowback looked like it had as much to do with LSU's athletic leadership and basketball coach Will Wade.

As much as all eyes currently are on Lane Kiffin, I actually think much of the SEC blowback is a result of LSU athletics leadership & LSU basketball (Will Wade) Always interesting times on the Bayou https://t.co/F9PRkCRsvH — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) September 8, 2026





The new filing, a Supplemental Amended Complaint in the same case in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, points to LSU having rostered and played Luis and to defendants having supported his legal efforts. Excerpts posted by The Advocate's Jon Blau refer to "Defendants Kiffin and Wade" and describe a "demonstrated lack of institutional control" that, in the conference's view, makes a membership meeting "imperative." Blau reported that Wade has been added as a defendant.

The SEC's public statement framed the filing as a matter of governance. The conference said the lawsuit "seeks to protect the Conference's ability to govern itself and to enforce the rules and policies its member universities have voluntarily adopted." It also "maintains its right to associate only with institutions that meet its established standards and expectations of membership and that demonstrate appropriate institutional control of their athletics programs."

LSU has not issued a public response to Monday's filing as of early Monday evening. The school has previously argued that the football dispute became moot once Wright and Harris were left off the roster, and Rousse has already told Wade not to play Luis. The conference's position, in so many words, is that the issue is bigger than any one roster spot.

A two-thirds vote of all SEC CEOs is required to terminate a member under Section 3.1.5 of the conference constitution. That is a high bar, and a meeting to consider termination is not the same thing as actually doing it. LSU was a charter member when the SEC was formed in 1932. Ninety-four years later, the league's presidents are being asked to talk about whether it still belongs in the club.