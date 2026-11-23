Viewed through one lens, Texas Tech offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich is the perfect candidate for the head coaching position at UTEP.

For one, he's an alum. Who's more motivated to turn a program around than an alum? The 32-year-old has spent his entire adult life coaching college ball in Texas under names like Eric Morris, GJ Kinne and Joey McGuire, and he's just a short (by West Texas standards) 350-mile drive way from El Paso.

Viewed through a different lens, Leftwich is the last person UTEP should hire to be its next head coach. You don't fire a 35-year-old, Texas-native, offensive-oriented head coach to turn around and hire a 32-year-old, Texas-native, offensive-oriented head coach. Walden was three years older when he got the job than Leftwich has now, and owned 34 career victories as the head coach at East Texas Baptist, Southern Miss, and Austin Peay.

Timing is everything in life and coaching, and Leftwich realized that.

"Being a head coach is something at some point in my career I would like to do.. but right now that didn't seem like the right opportunity for me. Me and my family really enjoy being here, enjoyed the success that we've had the last couple years, so fired up to continue what we're building."

Mack Leftwich asked by @NathanGiese about the report on Monday.



Here is Leftwich's response... https://t.co/Eg6K7E8qL1 pic.twitter.com/pDXzKkzPJp — A David Collier (@CollieronTV) November 23, 2026

Leftwich is too polite to put it into these terms, but what he's really saying is, I'd be crazy to cash in my chips now and bet my career on one of the hardest jobs in FBS, even if it is my alma mater, as opposed to continue calling plays at a program that invests more relative to its conference peers than perhaps any in the entire sport of college football.

Coaching at your alma mater is the ultimate double-edged sword. Win, and they'll build you a statue. Just ask Kirby Smart. Lose, and you're persona non grata at the alumni tailgate. Just ask Scott Frost.

The differentiator in those two examples is that Georgia is just a flat-out better job than Nebraska, and the program's history, resources and profile don't change just because you went to school there.