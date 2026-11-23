Utah Tech's first season in the Big Sky ended with a 1-11 record.

Two days after the finale, the school decided to make a change at the top of the program.

Ken Beazer, Utah Tech's executive director of intercollegiate athletics, announced Monday, November 23, that head coach Lance Anderson will not return for the 2027 season.

The release did not say whether Anderson was fired or stepped away, only that he won't be back in St. George.

Anderson went 4-32 over the course of three seasons. The Trailblazers finished 1-11 in 2024 and 2-10 in 2025, both as members of the United Athletic Conference. This fall they went 1-11 overall and 1-8 in league play, finishing 13th in the Big Sky.

The schedule was brutal. Seven of Utah Tech's 12 opponents in 2025 were ranked in both FCS top 25 polls at the same point in the season, and the move to the Big Sky only raised the bar.

Anderson also inherited a roster with real problems in the classroom. The Salt Lake Tribune reported in November 2024 that Utah Tech football was in one of the most dire academic situations in the country, and Anderson ran an emergency boot camp to dig the program out. "There were so many guys with straight Fs," Anderson shared with the paper.

The school's release credits his tenure with 50 academic all-conference selections, along with Freshman All-America honors and all-conference recognition on the field. Beazer thanked Anderson for his "hard work and dedication to Utah Tech University" and wished him and his family well.

Utah Tech hired Anderson in December 2023 to replace Paul Peterson, who led the program through its jump from Division II to Division I. The Trailblazers went 2-9 in Peterson's final season.

Anderson came to Utah Tech after spending the 2023 season as a senior analyst on Andy Avalos' staff at Boise State. Before that, he spent 16 years at Stanford.

He followed Jim Harbaugh from San Diego to Palo Alto in 2007, where he coached the defensive tackles and served as recruiting coordinator through 2009. From 2010 to 2013 he coached outside linebackers and kept the recruiting coordinator title.

Stanford promoted him to defensive coordinator in January 2014 after Derek Mason left to become the head coach at Vanderbilt. He added associate head coach to his title in 2018. He was Stanford's interim head coach from November to December 2022 after David Shaw resigned.

Earlier in his career, he coached the defensive line and ran recruiting at San Diego (2005-06) under Harbaugh, and coached outside linebackers at Utah State (2004).

Assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Jamison Clark will serve as interim head coach.

Utah Tech says a national search begins immediately, and the school wants a program that competes for Big Sky and national championships.