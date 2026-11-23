Oneonta HS (AL) is two wins from a state title in Jake Helveston's first season.

However, in order to win that state title, his team will have to win their semifinal game without him on the sidelines.

The AHSAA announced Sunday that Oneonta has been fined and placed on probation for one year, and that Helveston has been suspended for one game under the association's Unsportsmanlike Conduct Rule.

The penalty stems from Friday's 38-14 Class 3A quarterfinal win over Fayette County, when a electronic communication device was found inside an Oneonta player's helmet.

Oneonta told the association the device was installed before practice on Thursday, November 19, and was not removed before kickoff the next night.

The school maintains it was never turned on and that no communication took place. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. No forfeit was announced and no players were penalized.

The AHSAA's ruling revolves around the pregame conversations with the officials where each head coach is asked to verbally verify if all players are "properly equipped," as well as a few other NFHS rules.

The association cited three sections of the 2026 NFHS Football Rules Book. Rule 1-5-3c(2) makes electronic audio communication devices illegal equipment (except during a conference at the outside 9-yard marks), rule 1-5-4 requires the head coach to verify before the game that every player is legally equipped, and rule 9-8-1h makes it unsportsmanlike conduct for a coach to allow illegal equipment after that verbal verification.

Because the device was in the helmet at kickoff, the AHSAA determined Helveston's pregame verification was inaccurate.

"The AHSAA considers this a sportsmanship matter and not merely an equipment deficiency," the association said in its release, per 1819 News.

Helveston, a San Jose, California native, was hired in December 2025 as Oneonta's 36th head coach. He spent the previous two seasons as defensive coordinator at Clay-Chalkville HS (AL), where his 2024 defense allowed 10.1 points per game and his 2025 unit helped the Cougars beat Saraland 38-21 for the Class 6A state championship. Before Clay-Chalkville, he was an assistant at Thompson (AL) and Mortimer Jordan (AL).

He replaced Phil Phillips, who went 63-33 at Oneonta with a trip to the Super 7 and a 2021 region title before being dismissed after the 2025 season. The Redskins had missed the playoffs in both 2024 and 2025.

In year one, Helveston has Oneonta at 12-1 and hosting top-ranked, undefeated Plainview in the semifinals later on this week.

Like it or not, it seems the AHSAA is following this one by the book, and the penalty fits the rule as written. Pregame verification is the head coach telling the officials, on the record, that his team is legal. If the gear is in the helmet at kickoff, that statement was wrong, whether the battery was charged or not and whether it was used or not.

It's still a tough way to lose your head coach for a big home semifinal game. Nobody has alleged Oneonta gained anything from the device, and the school's account reads like an equipment checklist failure, not an orchestrated scheme.

Several questions remain unanswered, including why the device was installed for a Thursday practice, who was responsible for pulling it and whether Oneonta plans to appeal.

For staffs that use helmet communication during the week, it would be smart to add pulling those units to the Thursday or Friday equipment checklist and put one person in charge of owning it.

It also seems appropriate to remind everyone to be much more intentional in that pregame conversation with officials when they ask if all players are legally and properly equipped.