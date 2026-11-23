Van Malone is resetting the Hampton football staff after a difficult first season in charge of the Pirates.

Malone announced Monday that seven members of the program will not be retained, effective immediately, the school said.

Those who will not return for 2027 are tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Dwyan Luckey, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Kenny Ray, defensive tackles coach Trevor Trout, linebackers coach Rick Purcell, director of football operations Nescotia Harrison, assistant director of strength and conditioning Jasmine Payne, and offensive graduate assistant Kawana Dios Santos. In addition, Connor Loper will move from wide receivers coach to tight ends coach.

"As we prepare for 2027, we are aligning our staff with the work ahead and the direction of Hampton football," Malone said. "I want to thank each of these staff members and their families for their time, care and commitment to Hampton football, and we wish them success in their next steps. Our focus is on preparing our student-athletes and building a team that represents Hampton well."

The announcement did not include offensive coordinator DJ Boldin or defensive coordinator Clay Jennings, who remain on staff.

Malone was hired in December 2025 as Hampton's 23rd head football coach after seven seasons as assistant head coach, pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach at Kansas State. He took over after the Pirates parted ways with Trenton Boykin following a 2-10 season. Malone's first year was more difficult still.

Hampton finished 1-11 overall and 0-8 in CAA play. The Pirates' only win was a 45-0 season-opening victory over Virginia University of Lynchburg. They went 0-11 against Division I opponents and closed the year on an 11-game losing streak. Ten of those 11 losses were by 14 or more points, including a 62-0 defeat at Maryland. The finale was a 20-10 loss at Stony Brook.

The drop-off is stark even against recent years that were already a struggle. Hampton went 5-6 (3-5 CAA) in 2023 under Robert Prunty, then 5-7 (2-6 CAA) in 2024 and 2-10 (0-8 CAA) in 2025 under Boykin. The Pirates have now lost 20 consecutive CAA games, dating to the end of the 2024 season. Their 11 losses are the most in a season in program history, one more than a 1-10 finish in 1972 and last year's 2-10 campaign.

The offense took the steepest step back. Hampton averaged 14.92 points and 84.5 rushing yards per game in 2026, down from 17.92 points and 163.0 rushing yards in 2025 and 29.58 points and 195.8 rushing yards in 2024, per the school's official cumulative statistics. The Pirates allowed 34.92 points per game this season, slightly better than last year's 36.67 but well off the 26.92 they allowed in 2024, and they surrendered 46 sacks.

This morning Malone took to twitter to discuss Family.

📬: This week is about family! #MaloneMail https://t.co/ggcSwEicWd — Hampton Head Coach Van B Malone (@VanBMalone3rd) November 23, 2026



