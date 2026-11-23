You wake up and the house is quiet, in the wrong way. No dogs barking as passing strangers. No cats perched on the back of the couch, judging you. The coffee maker is cold. Outside, the sky has that flat, washed-out color that means the temperature is about to drop, again.

Your phone is full of alerts you don’t want. Microsoft 365 spent a day or two acting like it had forgotten how to send email or host a meeting. Then the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop. Every departing flight in the country held on the ground for nearly five hours after some combination of aging copper lines, a fiber upgrade, and a router that decided to shout into the void at a thousand connections every few seconds. Airports filled with people staring at boards full of red. Apple’s services followed a couple of days later; iCloud, the App Store, Apple Pay, all blinking out for a while after an internal update went sideways. None of it, officials kept saying, was a cyberattack. Just systems that had been asked to do one more thing and finally said no.

Elon tweets, "It is done".

It is done — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2026





Your phone rattles. A text from your friend at FootballScoop: “It’s starting.”

What you would come to know in the weeks ahead is that you are living through FootballScoop’s Nuclear Winter XII.

As in previous editions, the goal here is to have some fun while illustrating how quickly the coaching carousel could spin in the most entertaining way possible, while remaining tethered to the realm of plausibility.

First disclaimer: This is for entertainment purposes only.

Second disclaimer: This is for entertainment purposes only.

**Third and final disclaimer: This is for entertainment purposes only.**

MID-NOVEMBER

Already open: Arkansas State, Baylor, Florida State, Maryland, Northern Illinois, Sam Houston, UTEP

Already filled: NC State (Philip Rivers)

The Rivers hire is noted, briefly, by everyone who has ever covered a coaching search. A former quarterback with no college coaching experience is now in charge of an ACC program. Somewhere, a group of assistant coaches who have spent a decade grinding through grad assistant jobs and recruiting weekends stare at the wall for a full minute before going back to their film.

Northern Illinois: Thomas Hammock left for the Seahawks in February. Defensive coordinator Rob Harley was named interim and the job was always understood to be temporary. The Huskies have spent the season in the Mountain West looking like a program that is still trying to remember how to win a game. Athletic director Sean Frazier has been consistent: Harley will finish the year, and then there will be a full search. That search is now open.

Maryland: The Terps are in the middle of a search that has managed to involve both Brian Kelly and Charles Huff in the same 72-hour news cycle. Kelly, with nearly 300 career wins, flies in, sits down, and talks about the opportunity to build something sustainable in the Big Ten. Huff - the Denton, Maryland, native, former Maryland assistant, and current Memphis head coach, already in his first season there after climbing from Marshall to Southern Miss to Memphis - is the most Maryland of the two options and, depending on who you ask, either the most logical or the one most likely to have a moving truck already idling outside.

Kelly is the more accomplished coach. Huff is the guy who already knows the area code and has shown he can win (and then move up). Maryland’s administration spends the better part of a weekend trying to figure out which version of the program they actually want. By Sunday night they have not made a decision, but the building is vibrating.

Baylor: After moving on from Dave Aranda, Baylor interviews Robert Griffin III. The conversation is enthusiastic. RG3 talks about the culture, the fan base, the chance to return home in a different role. Baylor’s search committee listens, nods, and then quietly pivots toward candidates who have actually coached a college offense in the last decade. The job remains open.

Florida State: The Seminoles are done with the Mike Norvell era after seven seasons that included both an undefeated regular season and a stretch of results that made that undefeated season feel like it happened in a different conference. The search is already underway. Multiple current and former Power 4 coaches are quietly eyeing this one.

Jobs already open: Arkansas State, Baylor, Florida State, Maryland, Northern Illinois, Sam Houston, UTEP

Jobs filled: NC State

New openings: None yet

Total openings this cycle: 7

The cold has settled in. The College Football Playoff field is still taking shape. And Maryland has not yet chosen between the logical hire and the one that would make every subsequent conversation in this cycle more complicated.

You put the phone down. Outside, the wind picks up. Somewhere, a router is probably still thinking about whether it wants to cooperate today.

LATE NOVEMBER – EARLY DECEMBER

The next wave of firings and mutual partings arrives. The phones that survived the earlier outages start ringing again.

Maryland moves first. After a weekend of deliberating, the Terps hire Charles Huff from Memphis. The announcement leans hard on the local angle. Denton, Maryland, native, former Maryland assistant, first-year Memphis head coach, proven winner who keeps climbing. Huff talks about coming home and building something in the Big Ten. Memphis is now open. Brian Kelly is mentioned by a few people as the coach who “almost” got it. He does not.

Baylor keeps its process quiet until it isn’t. A plane the Bears have been using throughout the search is spotted on the tarmac in Columbia, South Carolina. South Carolina is not on Baylor’s schedule. Nobody says the name out loud at first, but “reports” emerge. The smoke is suddenly thick enough that Baylor’s leadership decides the risk is no longer worth it. They pivot hard toward Jeff Traylor from UTSA. Sources say the two sides are deep into contract language. Traylor’s camp is told a decision is imminent. Then the process stalls. No announcement comes. The job remains open.

Clemson: Local reporters, major donors, and university leadership are summoned on short notice to a hastily arranged “Dabo Swinney Press Conference.” The invitation is vague. The timing is worse. Clemson has just closed a season that fell far short of the program’s established standard. By the time the room fills, the working assumption is that someone is about to be fired or that Swinney himself is about to step aside. A few donors arrive already mentally drafting the search committee. One reporter is mid-text to his editor with the words “Clemson is open” when Swinney walks in.

He does not resign. He does not announce a staff shakeup. He does not acknowledge any of the circulating speculation. Instead he steps to the podium, adjusts the microphone, and announces that he fully intends to lead Clemson to another national championship within the next five to ten years. He says it the way other coaches announce a new strength coach. He thanks the donors for their continued investment, praises the current roster’s character, and notes that the program has won titles before under similar external noise. The room is quiet in the specific way that follows an answer no one came prepared to hear.

Afterward, one longtime booster is heard telling another that he had “driven two hours for that.” A local columnist rewrites the opening three graphs of his column in the parking lot. University leadership issues a short statement later that evening reaffirming its support for Swinney and the direction of the program. Clemson does not open.

TCU: The Horned Frogs close the last full Saturday of the regular season with a 38-17 home loss to Utah, fall to 5-6, and the administration decides the window has closed. After five seasons that included a 13-2 national championship appearance in 2022 and a more recent stretch of results that never quite matched that ceiling, TCU parts ways with Sonny Dykes. Dykes finishes 41-23 in Fort Worth, with national coach of the year honors after that first year and a 3-1 bowl record, but the Horned Frogs were not in the Big 12 title picture again. The parting comes with one game still left, at Texas Tech. The job is immediately viewed as one of the more interesting openings on the board, a Power 4 program with recent success that is once again looking for its next direction.

Florida State runs the traps on Manny Diaz, Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, and Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz. The process is thorough. Ultimately the Seminoles hire Glenn Schumann. The Saban connections are strong here with new AD Jeff Purinton.

Northern Illinois conducts its full search and hires Jordan Lynch. The former Heisman finalist NIU quarterback has spent the better part of a decade as the highly successful head coach at Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, winning multiple state titles. The hire is local, familiar, and inexpensive. It is also the second time this cycle that a program has handed the keys to a celebrated former player with limited (or zero) college head-coaching experience. Somewhere in Raleigh, Philip Rivers reads the news and nods.

Arkansas State hires Hugh Freeze. The former Red Wolves head coach (10-2 and a Sun Belt title in his one season in Jonesboro) is the clear top target from the start, and the Red Wolves close the deal. Because Auburn is still paying a significant portion of his previous contract (Hugh receives approximately $400,000 every month from Auburn for the next few years), Arkansas State is able to get Freeze below market. The savings are redirected into the player budget. Freeze talks about unfinished business and a chance to rebuild in a familiar place.

UTEP goes after Mack Leftwich first, but Leftwich is well paid as Texas Tech's offensive coordinator, and the Miners can't make the numbers work. So they turn to Brennan Marion. Marion has been on the move for years, and every stop has been short and productive. He coached Texas' passing game and receivers in 2022, then put up a school-record 36.2 points per game as UNLV's offensive coordinator in 2024. In 2025 he took Sacramento State from 3-9 the year before to 7-5 in his only season as head coach, then spent this fall running Colorado's offense. He was a finalist the last time UTEP hired, and this time the Miners don't let him get away. He takes the job, and the next stop on his coaching journey is El Paso.

Sam Houston hires Josh McCown. Another program hiring a former quarterback. Seems a theme is building...

USC opens after the regular-season finale. UCLA beats the Trojans in the Rose Bowl. The game itself is not particularly close after the third quarter, but the real damage happens afterward.





Lincoln Riley is still on the field talking to a couple of players when a UCLA defensive lineman walks over, pats him on the shoulder, and says, loud enough for the nearby cameras to catch it, “Appreciate the work, Coach. First year under Chesney and we already got LA locked down.” The clip is everywhere before the final buses leave the stadium. By the time Riley gets to the locker room, the athletic director is already on the phone with donors. The parting is announced the next morning. That late-season loss is what opens the job. The Trojans are suddenly one of the biggest jobs on the board.

USC does not wait to find out how big. Within hours, the Trojans make an immediate run at Marcus Freeman. The logic is obvious: a proven winner, a national recruiter, a coach who has already beaten USC and knows exactly what the rivalry means. Notre Dame is still alive for a national championship, and Freeman does not dismiss the call. He listens. He considers it. People close to the situation say the conversations are real. Then, just as quickly, he says no. Freeman is staying in South Bend with a team still chasing a title. USC is back to its list, and the biggest name it called is off the board before the search is even a day old.

Baylor: A few days after that regular-season finale, first-year athletic director Doug McNamee has a hire. He has spent the cycle declining to comment until there is one. Lincoln Riley, freshly parted from USC, is the coach. The connection is not invented out of thin air. There were already rumblings last offseason that Riley had quietly conversed with Baylor as a possible escape hatch from Los Angeles. Riley grew up in West Texas and already knows the Big 12 from his years at Oklahoma. McNamee, who came to the job from the private sector, does not need a long public search to explain it. Interim head coach Joe Klanderman, the defensive coordinator who has done well in the role and wanted the job, is retained as DC. Riley gets a landing spot that was already circling a year ago. Baylor gets the biggest available name on the board, and the Traylor near-deal that stalled earlier in the cycle is, finally, left behind.

Colorado: After a 4-6 season, Deion Sanders and the school arrive at a mutual parting. The announcement is warm, brief, and careful. Sanders talks about his family, about what the program has already built, and about the work that is left to do. Nobody quite calls it a retirement, but the people who need to hear it hear it. Coach Prime is moving on. Colorado is open.





The search does not wander far. Athletic director Fernando Lovo hires Jason Eck, the coach he brought to New Mexico two years ago. Eck is 9-2 in his second season in Albuquerque and already knows Boulder: he spent two seasons there as a graduate assistant. Lovo does not need a long introduction. Eck talks about building something that lasts in a place he has already been. Colorado has its coach. New Mexico is now open.

North Carolina opens. Bill Belichick, in his second season in Chapel Hill, announces he is stepping down to pursue a job in the NFL. The statement is brief, direct, and characteristically dry. He thanks the university, the players, and the staff, then notes that he is heading back to the professional game, which is where he belongs.

The search does not last long. North Carolina moves uncharacteristically quickly to hire Jeff Brohm from Louisville. Brohm, who rebuilt Louisville into a consistent contender and previously turned Purdue into a Big Ten factor, is viewed as the cleanest available Power 4 head coach who already understands what it takes to win in a league with real expectations. Louisville is now open.

Wisconsin opens after the regular-season finale. The Badgers lose at Minnesota Friday after Thanksgiving to close the year. After four full seasons with a high-water mark of seven wins, the administration decides it is time for a change. Saturday morning the announcement is made thanking Luke Fickell for his time. Saturday afternoon Wisconsin AD Shawn Eichorst is ringing Lance Leipold’s doorbell in Lawrence. Leipold, a Jefferson, Wisconsin, native, built a dynasty at Wisconsin-Whitewater and began his climb as a graduate assistant in Madison. Eichorst played at Whitewater during Leipold's first stint there and would go on to serve as the University's director of athletics. The connection is strong between these two. By Sunday night the two sides have a deal, and Wisconsin has made Leipold the highest-paid coach in school history. Kansas is now open.

Cal: The Golden Bears look hard at a change after Tosh Lupoi’s first season, then decide not to make one. Lupoi, the Cal alum who came home last December, is still the coach. The first year has been a struggle, and general manager Ron Rivera and the administration talk themselves all the way to the edge of a search. They land in a different place. They bring Lupoi back and make staff adjustments rather than hiring someone from the outside, the kind of reset a first-time head coach is often asked to make after year one. Nothing Cal ever does is quick. This time, the deliberation ends with staying the course. Cal does not open.

Boston College opens. Bill O’Brien’s record in Chestnut Hill has not been what the program hoped for when he arrived, and the Eagles do not appear headed in the right direction. The parting is clean. O’Brien’s long history with Bill Belichick is noted by more than a few people in reference to NFL head coaches not having the greatest success in the current college game.

Tulane opens. One and done for Will Hall. The Green Wave part ways with their head coach after a single season that never matched the standard the program has set for itself in recent years. The job is viewed as one of the better Group of 5 openings on the board. Last year Tulane made a hard run at Blake Baker before he ultimately re-signed with LSU at more than $3 million per year. With Hall out, the idea of going back after Baker surfaces immediately. Some inside the program float the possibility of pairing the move with a change at athletic director and bringing in someone with local Tulane ties to run the department. The search for a coach begins.

Charlotte opens. The 49ers part ways with Tim Albin after another season that went sideways. The “fit” here never felt right.

Akron opens. The Zips part ways with Joe Moorhead after another difficult season. Moorhead arrived with an offensive reputation and a history of success elsewhere, but the wins never materialized in enough volume. The parting is clean. Moorhead will be a sought-after offensive coordinator elsewhere.

Sacramento State opens. The Hornets part ways with Alonzo Carter after a season filled with tension in the locker room. The announcement is short on details; but the whispers are this was about more than on-field results.

Michigan opens. The timing is almost too clean. Trev Alberts, freshly arrived from Texas A&M as the new athletic director, does not wait for the bowl season or a long evaluation. After watching the program’s first-year results under Kyle Whittingham and reviewing the internal numbers on roster construction, transfer portal movement, and staff continuity, Alberts makes the call. Whittingham is out. The parting is professional and expensive. Michigan is suddenly one of the largest open jobs on the board, and the phones that had been ringing about Maryland, Florida State, and USC are now also ringing about Ann Arbor. Almost no one is surprised. A few people note that Alberts has shown a willingness to make difficult football decisions quickly in the past. Everyone else is already building lists.

Jobs filled this period: Maryland (Charles Huff), Florida State (Glenn Schumann), Northern Illinois (Jordan Lynch), Arkansas State (Hugh Freeze), UTEP (Brennan Marion), Sam Houston (Josh McCown), North Carolina (Jeff Brohm), Wisconsin (Lance Leipold), Colorado (Jason Eck), Baylor (Lincoln Riley)

New openings created: Memphis, USC, Louisville, Boston College, Tulane, Charlotte, Akron, Sacramento State, New Mexico, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Colorado, Kansas, TCU

Still open: USC, Boston College, Tulane, Charlotte, Akron, Sacramento State, Memphis, Louisville, Michigan, New Mexico, Kansas, TCU

Total openings this cycle: 22

Maybe take a walk. Call someone you love. More is coming and somehow, it feels like this won't end well...

MID-DECEMBER

USC: The Trojans do not stay on the market long after Freeman says no. They hire Carson Palmer, the 2002 Heisman Trophy winner and the first quarterback in USC history to claim the award, now in his second season as the head coach at his alma mater, Santa Margarita Catholic High School. Palmer has done a great job in two years on that sideline. In his first season the Eagles won a Trinity League title, a CIF Southern Section championship, and a CIF State Open Division championship. In his second, with his son, Fletch, as the star quarterback, they captured the program’s first outright Trinity League title and went unbeaten in the regular season. Fletch is a junior and will finish his high school career next season. The hire also fits a trend already visible in this cycle, the same one NC State started with Philip Rivers: handing the program to a celebrated former player. After Rivers in Raleigh and Jordan Lynch at Northern Illinois, Palmer is the third. It is a lower-cost hire than some of the other options, which would have required paying a big buyout allowing USC ample money to invest into players and staff.

Memphis hires Mike Norvell. Norvell, who was just fired at Florida State and previously built Memphis into a consistent winner in the American, returns to a place where he already succeeded. The move is framed as a homecoming for a coach who knows the conference, the portal, and how to win at this level. It doesn't hurt that Norvell is being paid by Florida State, allowing Memphis to also direct more money towards the players.

Charlotte hires Dave Clawson. Clawson, who stepped away from Wake Forest after the 2024 season and has spent the past year in an advisory role and as an ACC Network analyst, decides the sideline still calls. The 49ers get a proven program-builder who has already turned around multiple jobs and who understands how to win without elite resources.

Akron hires Andy Kotelnicki from the Kansas staff. With Lance Leipold already on his way to Madison, the Zips move quickly, putting the offer in front of Kotelnicki seeking a quick yes. Kotelnicki, who left Kansas for the offensive coordinator job at Penn State before returning to Lawrence this past season as associate head coach, takes his first head-coaching opportunity. The Zips land a rising offensive mind with ties to Leipold’s system and a track record of productive offenses.

Kansas: Lawrence has been open since Lance Leipold left for Wisconsin. The Jayhawks go after the one coach who might see this job differently from everyone else on the list. They hire Willie Fritz, the third-year head coach at Houston. Fritz grew up in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, played defensive back at Pittsburg State, and started his coaching career at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School. Kansas may be one of the only jobs he would leave Houston for. He has 229 wins as a college head coach, with stops at Central Missouri, Sam Houston, Georgia Southern and Tulane, where he went 12-2 and won the Cotton Bowl in 2022. At Houston he took a 4-8 team to 10-3 and a Texas Bowl win over LSU in 2025, the biggest turnaround in the country that year, and he has the Cougars in the playoff rankings again this fall. The program he built at Tulane was not supposed to win either. Now he gets to come home and do it again. Houston is now open.

Houston: The Cougars stay in Texas and land the coach whose stalled deal in Waco had left him available. Houston hires Jeff Traylor, who is 61-28 at UTSA. He is a proven Texas recruiter who already knows the Big 12 footprint, and he does not need a map to explain a job in this league. The near-miss in Waco becomes a landing in Houston. UTSA is now open.

UTSA: The Roadrunners do not stay open long. They hire Zach Kittley, the second-year head coach at Florida Atlantic. Kittley arrived in Boca Raton from the offensive coordinator job at Texas Tech and has already built one of the more productive passing games in the country; the Owls led the nation in passing in his first season and are a winning team in his second. He is 10-12 as a head coach and climbing, and UTSA gets an offensive mind who can keep the program moving in the same direction. Florida Atlantic is now open.

Florida Atlantic: The Owls go back to someone who already knows the building. Charlie Weis Jr., currently the offensive coordinator at LSU under Lane Kiffin, returns to Boca Raton as head coach. Weis was Kiffin’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at FAU in 2018 and 2019, a run that included a Conference USA title in 2019, and after two seasons running the offense at South Florida, he rejoined Kiffin as his play-caller for four seasons at Ole Miss and this year in Baton Rouge. The hire is a homecoming, and a vote of confidence in a coach who has already called plays at this place.

TCU: The Horned Frogs go back to someone who already knows the building. They hire Sonny Cumbie, the fifth-year head coach at Louisiana Tech and a former TCU offensive coordinator under Gary Patterson. Cumbie, an Abilene native and a Texas Tech quarterback who led the nation in passing in 2004, spent seven seasons on the TCU staff from 2014 to 2020, first as co-offensive coordinator and then as the play-caller. He later served as Texas Tech's offensive coordinator and as the Red Raiders' interim head coach in 2021. At Louisiana Tech he is 28-33, a climb that includes an 8-5 Independence Bowl season in 2025, and he is 9-2 this year, 7-0 in the Sun Belt, with the West Division title and a berth in the conference championship game. TCU gets a Texas coach who has already called plays in Fort Worth, and a sitting head coach who has the Bulldogs winning again. Louisiana Tech is now open.

Sacramento State hires Troy Taylor. Taylor previously served as the Hornets’ head coach before moving on to Stanford and is viewed as a stabilizing factor as the program looks to compete at the FBS level. The return brings back a coach who already knows the landscape and the expectations.

New Mexico hires Jay Norvell. Norvell is currently the running backs coach at Iowa, with previous head-coaching stops at Nevada and Colorado State, and a reputation for competing in a conference he already understands.

Louisville hires Bobby Petrino. He goes back to Louisville, where he used to be the head coach. Brohm and Petrino have, in effect, swapped places. Louisville fans shrug and say ok.

Tulane makes a clean break after a season that never got on track. Last year the program pursued Blake Baker hard before he ultimately re-signed with LSU for more than $3 million per year; that near-miss still lingers. The school also parts ways with its athletic director and brings back Kortne Gosha as the new AD. Gosha, who served as deputy under Troy Dannen and later followed him to Nebraska, is hired specifically to run this search and steady the department. With Gosha in place, Tulane hires Buster Faulkner. Jon Sumrall hates losing Faulkner at Florida but gives the move his full endorsement, calling Faulkner ready to lead.

Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs go back to someone who already knows Ruston. They hire Joe Sloan, currently the offensive coordinator at Kentucky under Will Stein. Sloan spent nine seasons at Louisiana Tech, arriving in 2013 as the inside receivers coach and leaving after the 2021 season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, a stretch that included seven bowl games and two Conference USA West titles. He then spent four years at LSU, first as the quarterbacks coach and then as the offensive coordinator, a run that included Jayden Daniels' Heisman Trophy season. The job is a homecoming, and a first head coaching opportunity, for a coach who already knows this state and this building.

Filled this period: USC (Carson Palmer), Memphis (Mike Norvell), Charlotte (Dave Clawson), Akron (Andy Kotelnicki), Sacramento State (Troy Taylor), New Mexico (Jay Norvell), Louisville (Bobby Petrino), Tulane (Buster Faulkner), Kansas (Willie Fritz), Houston (Jeff Traylor), UTSA (Zach Kittley), Florida Atlantic (Charlie Weis Jr.), TCU (Sonny Combie), Louisiana Tech (Joe Sloan)

New openings created: UTSA, Florida Atlantic, Houston, Louisiana Tech

Still open: Michigan, Boston College

Total openings this cycle: 26

The cold has settled deeper. All eyes are on Michigan. Trev Alberts thinks he already has his name: Bob Chesney. People around the sport think so too. But Chesney is still chasing a national championship with UCLA, and he is not leaving in the middle of a playoff run. The conversations continue. Nothing is signed. Somewhere, a search firm is already rewriting its short list for Ann Arbor, and then putting it back in the drawer.

LATE DECEMBER

Michigan is still open. Trev Alberts has a name, and everyone around the sport can guess what it is, but Bob Chesney is still in the playoff with UCLA. As long as the Bruins are chasing a national championship, he is not getting on a plane to Ann Arbor. The clip from the Rose Bowl floor is still circulating. Michigan believes the job is as good as filled once the run is over. The short list sits in a drawer. The job waits.

Boston College: Chestnut Hill goes looking for a blueprint and finds one in Bloomington. The Eagles hire Mike Shanahan, Curt Cignetti’s offensive coordinator and receivers coach at Indiana. Neither Shanahan nor Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines had been publicly linked to Boston College before the hire, though both had been mentioned for Maryland and NC State this fall. Shanahan is 36, a native of Norwin, just outside Pittsburgh, and a former Pitt receiver who came back to coach at his alma mater in 2014 and 2015, when the Panthers were in the ACC. He has been with Cignetti since 2016, from IUP to Elon to James Madison to Indiana, learning how to build a winner at places that were not supposed to win. His Indiana offenses averaged more than 41 points per game in both 2024 and 2025, he called the play that won last season’s national championship game, and FootballScoop named him its 2024 Offensive Coordinator of the Year. Cignetti’s guy brings the Indiana blueprint back east.

Jobs filled this period: Boston College (Mike Shanahan)

New openings created: None

Still open: Michigan

Total openings this cycle: 26