Florida State has found its next head coach in Georgia's defensive coordinator.

Glenn Schumann has agreed to a five-year deal to become the next head coach at Florida State. Florida State has now announced the hire.

Schumann is expected to stay with Georgia through the season and postseason before taking over in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles fired Mike Norvell on Nov. 1 after a 41-39 run, and Rick Stockstill has been the interim coach since then. FSU brought in Parker Executive Search to run both its AD and head coach searches. New athletic director Jeff Purinton worked alongside Schumann for nearly a decade.

Schumann has been Kirby Smart's co-defensive coordinator since 2019 and Georgia's sole defensive coordinator since 2024. Before that, he spent eight years at Alabama under Nick Saban. Altogether he's been on six national championship staffs between the two schools.

Florida State has now announced the hire. A fascinating note they included said, "Schumann's grandfather, Jack Haskin, founded FSU's Flying High Circus and was the assistant coach for Florida State's inaugural football season in 1947."