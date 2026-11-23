East Texas A&M (FCS) is making a change at the top of its football program.

The school announced Monday that Clint Dolezel will not return as head coach following the 2026 season.

A national search begins immediately, and the school has partnered with executive search firm DHR Global to run it.

Dolezel, a former Lions quarterback, went 10-36 over four seasons in Commerce. The 2026 Lions finished 3-9 (3-6 Southland) and dropped their final three games: 32-31 at Nicholls on November 7, 45-26 to #8 Lamar on November 14 and a season-ending loss to #24 UIW on November 21.

The 2025 team also went 3-9 (3-5 Southland) in the program's first season as a full Division I member, a year that opened with road trips to SMU and Florida State. On December 4, 2025, athletic director Jim Curry announced that Dolezel would return for 2026 following a comprehensive review of the program.

Curry pointed to a passing offense that ranked 18th nationally, but acknowledged that "on-field results have not yet matched our collective expectations."

Dolezel answered with a full reset. East Texas A&M entered 2026 with more than 60 new players and seven new position coaches on staff.

Unfortunately, the wins didn't follow.

"Few individuals in the history of Lion football have given more of themselves to this program than Clint," Curry said in Monday's release.

The school credited Dolezel's tenure with three wins over teams that were ranked or receiving votes, 12 all-conference selections, a Southland Defensive Player of the Year, an NFL Draft pick, three All-Americans and 88 graduates. He also guided the program through its reclassification from Division II to FCS, which included a name change from Texas A&M-Commerce to East Texas A&M in November 2024.

Dolezel was hired on December 7, 2022, becoming the third Lion alum to lead the program and the first since Will Hill Acker coached the Lions in 1929 and 1930. He played quarterback in Commerce in 1992 and 1993.

His resume before that came almost entirely in the arena game, and it is one of the best the sport has produced. Dolezel spent 13 seasons as an AFL quarterback, became the first professional quarterback to throw 800 touchdown passes and was inducted into the Arena Football Hall of Fame in 2012. As a head coach, he led the Dallas Vigilantes in 2011, then ran the Philadelphia Soul from 2013 through 2019, winning back-to-back ArenaBowl titles in 2016 and 2017.

His last stop before Commerce was as the inaugural head coach of the IFL's Frisco Fighters, who went 10-3 in 2021.

Going from 50-yard fields to 11-man FCS football, in the middle of a Division II to Division I transition and the portal era, was a tall order for anyone.

He's leaving on good terms with the place he calls home.

"East Texas A&M is my home, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the Lions," Dolezel said.

The next coach inherits a program with full Division I status, postseason eligibility and an athletic department that reported record donor numbers in 2025. Curry has made clear the goal is competing for FCS championships, and this hire will be measured against that standard.