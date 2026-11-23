Oklahoma State went into the locker room in Tempe on Saturday night trailing Arizona State 24-7.

The Cowboys had managed just 129 yards of total offense, their fewest output in any half this season.

Come halftime, Morris' staff started doing what every staff does and began making adjustments to put them in the best position to succeed in the second half.

"This is the first time, maybe in my coaching career, I didn't allow our coaches to make halftime adjustments," Morris shared after the game.

"We started making adjustments, and I just stopped everybody from making adjustments," he explained.

"I thought they needed to be challenged. We didn't need to make just a ton of adjustments. At this point in the season, we know what we're good at, what we're not good at. We know these calls. We know how to execute."

He said himself that the message to the players "wasn't pretty."

"I thought we were standing around waiting for other people to make the plays," Morris said. "There were plenty of plays out there. The ball was on the ground. It was just sloppy football on a lot of different levels."

Oklahoma State scored the first 17 points of the second half and out gained Arizona State 223-25 during that run. The Cowboys outscored the Sun Devils 23-3 after the break and held a 279-88 edge in total yards despite Morris' halt on halftime adjustments.

Sam Keltner tied it with a 43-yard field goal with 1:11 left in regulation, then hit from 35 yards on the opening possession of overtime for a 30-27 win in overtime. The turnaround tied for the fourth-largest comeback in program history.

Morris didn't credit a schematic wrinkle for the turnaround.

"The crazy thing is, and what I told them after the game, is we didn't make any spectacular crazy plays in the second half," he said. "We just made routine plays and we continued to drive, and we did our job."

Oklahoma State's players noticed the change in tone. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker called it "the most intense halftime I've ever been a part of for sure, but I think our team needed it, honestly."

Mestemaker didn't practice all week because of an arm injury and was a game-time decision. He finished 30 of 40 for 294 yards and led scoring drives on five of the Cowboys' final six possessions.

Every coach has been in that halftime locker room at some point in their career. The instinct is to grab a marker, get on the white board and start fixing things, because fixing things is what we can control.

Instead of doing that, Morris decided the calls weren't the problem and trusted that eleven weeks of installation would hold up if his guys simply played to it.

Oklahoma State closes the regular season Saturday against Kansas at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Eric Morris stopped his staff from making adjustments at halftime against Arizona State.



He wanted his players challenged, not a new game plan.



OSU rallied from 17 down to win 30-27 in OT. pic.twitter.com/bPjp8t3CiV — News On 6 (@NewsOn6) November 22, 2026