With six games remaining on the schedule, the Arizona Cardinals made a change on defense Monday.

Arizona has fired defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, multiple reports have shared.

Ian Rapoport adds Senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin will serve as interim defensive coordinator.

The move comes one day after a 34-7 loss at Kansas City dropped the Cardinals to 3-8 on the year and extended their losing streak to three games.

Defensively, the struggles were evident. The Chiefs led 27-7 at halftime, converted 7 of 13 third downs and held the ball for more than 32 minutes. Arizona started its fourth quarterback in four weeks.

The Cardinals have allowed 30 or more points in eight of 11 games, including 34 in each of the last two. Through 11 games they have given up 323 points, an average of 29.4 per game.

Rallis was 29 when Jonathan Gannon hired him in February 2023, which made him the youngest coordinator in the NFL at the time. He went undrafted out of Minnesota in 2017 and went straight into coaching. Gannon brought him to Philadelphia as linebackers coach in 2021, and he held that job for two seasons before following Gannon to the desert.

Last season went sideways. Arizona finished 3-14, and the defense gave up 40 or more points four times, a franchise record. Gannon was fired on January 5.

New head coach Mike LaFleur interviewed outside candidates for the job, including Rams defensive passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, Seahawks defensive passing game coordinator Karl Scott and Giants linebackers coach Charlie Bullen, before the team announced Rallis would stay for a fourth season.

LaFleur had faced Rallis' defenses six times over three years as the Rams' offensive coordinator, and that history played a role in his decision.

In October, after the defense allowed 30-plus for a fourth straight week, LaFleur said he wasn't changing the play-calling setup. Rallis' contract was reportedly set to run out after this season anyway.

Austin now gets control of the defensive call sheet. Arizona hired him in March as senior defensive assistant after seven seasons in Pittsburgh, the last four (2022-25) as the Steelers' defensive coordinator. Pittsburgh promoted him to replace the retired Keith Butler, and he held the job until Mike Tomlin resigned in January.

This is his second stint in Arizona. Austin coached defensive backs for Ken Whisenhunt from 2007 to 2009, including the 2008 team that reached the Super Bowl. He left to become Florida's defensive coordinator, then coached the secondary in Baltimore, where he won a ring in Super Bowl XLVII. He was the Lions' defensive coordinator from 2014 to 2017 and held the same job in Cincinnati in 2018. He began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks and is a Pitt alum.

Austin also knows this situation from the other side. The Bengals relieved him of his duties midseason in 2018.

Arizona hosts Washington on Sunday, November 29.