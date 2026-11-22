The University of South Florida football program and offensive coordinator Tim Beck have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately, the school announced Sunday. The move comes after the Bulls’ 35-14 loss at Florida Atlantic, their third straight defeat, which dropped them to 6-5 overall and 2-5 in the American Conference.

Beck, 60, joined Brian Hartline’s first staff in December 2025 after three seasons as head coach at Coastal Carolina (20-18, three bowl appearances). He previously served 12 seasons as an offensive coordinator or co-coordinator at Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas, and NC State. Hartline, who worked with Beck at Ohio State, had described him at the time of the hire as an experienced play-caller and recruiter who understood the culture the program aimed to build.

USF opened 4-0 under Hartline before conference play exposed inconsistencies. The offense has averaged roughly 26 points and 348 yards per game, ranking near the bottom half of FBS in total offense and among the lower tier of the American. Production has been matchup-dependent: high-output games came primarily against weaker non-conference opponents, while the unit struggled to sustain drives and generate consistent explosiveness against AAC competition. Recent outings included a 52-41 home loss to Memphis (in which the Bulls rallied from a 21-0 deficit) and the lopsided defeat at FAU, where the ground game was limited to 45 yards.

Quarterback duties have been shared primarily between Michael Van Buren Jr. and Luke Kromenhoek, with running back D.J. Crowther providing the most reliable production on the ground. Issues cited throughout the season have included third-down efficiency, red-zone finishing, early-game execution after scripted openings, and periods of limited separation or contested-catch success from the receiving corps. Offensive line health and continuity were also factors early in the year.

Defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge's unit has been a relative strength for much of the season, ranking among the American’s better groups in scoring defense at times, though recent games have featured slower starts and lapses against more explosive offenses.

Current Coaching Staff

Hartline’s primary staff for 2026 included:

Josh Aldridge (defensive coordinator/inside linebackers)

Mike Hartline (quarterbacks)

Mike Sollenne (run game coordinator/offensive line)

Myles White (wide receivers)

Elijah Brooks (running backs)

Sean Binckes (tight ends)

Chad Creamer (special teams coordinator/outside linebackers)

James Rowe (cornerbacks)

Danny Verpaele (safeties)

Keith Jones Jr. (defensive line)

Antwaine Richardson (stars/assistant defensive backs)

Several holdovers from the previous staff remain in place alongside new additions. With Beck’s departure, the offensive coordinator role is open heading into the final week of the regular season (vs. Tulane) and the offseason.

The Bulls’ immediate priority is identifying an offensive coordinator whose scheme and player development approach better align with Hartline’s vision and the available personnel. Key improvement areas on offense include:

Establishing more consistent, explosive production against conference-level competition rather than relying on sporadic big performances.

Improving third-down conversion rates, drive sustainability, and red-zone efficiency.

Stabilizing quarterback play and decision-making while maximizing the skill-position talent on the roster.

Greater consistency along the offensive line in both run blocking and pass protection.

Elevating receiver play in areas such as separation, contested catches, and overall reliability.

On the defensive side, the foundation appears solid, but greater consistency in the first half and late-game situations would help. Broader program needs include talent retention, targeted portal additions (particularly at skill positions and along the line), and continued culture-building under Hartline in his second year. USF remains bowl-eligible and will close the regular season next weekend against Tulane.