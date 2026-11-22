TCU has fired head coach Sonny Dykes after five seasons FootballScoop can confirm. On3 first shared the news a few minutes ago.

The move comes a day after a 38-17 home loss to No. 2 Utah dropped the Horned Frogs to 5-6 overall and 3-5 in Big 12 play. TCU still has one regular-season game remaining, Thursday at Texas Tech, and would reach bowl eligibility with a win in Lubbock. The school has not yet issued a public statement or named an interim head coach.

Dykes arrived in Fort Worth in November 2021, leaving SMU to succeed Gary Patterson, and immediately produced the most memorable season in modern program history. In 2022, with quarterback Max Duggan, the Horned Frogs went 13-2, won their first 12 games and earned a College Football Playoff berth even after a loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game. TCU then upset Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl to reach the program's first national championship game, where the Horned Frogs fell to Georgia. Dykes swept the major national coach of the year honors that winter, including the Associated Press and Eddie Robinson awards.

TCU was not able to recapture that 2022 form. The Horned Frogs went 5-7 in 2023, then 9-4 in each of the next two seasons, winning the 2024 New Mexico Bowl over Louisiana and beating No. 16 USC in overtime in the 2025 Alamo Bowl. Dykes finished 3-1 in bowls at TCU, but the Horned Frogs were not in the Big 12 title picture in either of those 9-4 seasons. McMurphy noted Sunday that since 2022, Dykes was 21-21 against Power 4 opponents and 17-18 in Big 12 play.

This fall opened with a loss to North Carolina in Dublin, and TCU never found consistent footing after starting quarterback Josh Hoover departed following the 2025 season. In April, Dykes and TCU agreed to a new contract of undisclosed length and value. He had previously been under contract through 2028 at $7 million per year.

ESPN's Pete Thamel adds that Dykes will receive approximately $20 million in connection with this buyout.

Dykes finishes 41-23 in five seasons at TCU. A Texas native and the son of longtime Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes, he previously was the head coach at Louisiana Tech (22-15, including the 2011 WAC title), California (19-30) and SMU (30-18), where he went 10-3 in 2019. He is 112-86 in 16 seasons as a college head coach, and his 2022 run will be remembered as one of the great single-season turnarounds of the Playoff era.

Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos will serve as interim head coach.