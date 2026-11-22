Steve Campbell is going back to Conway.

Central Arkansas (FCS) named Campbell its head coach on Sunday. He led the Bears from 2014 to 2017 before leaving for South Alabama. He was the program's 19th head coach, and now he's the 21st.

The hire comes one week after UCA and Nathan Brown announced they would part ways at the end of the 2026 season. Athletic director Matt Whiting called the decision mutual. Brown set passing records as a Bears quarterback and was Campbell's quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator before taking over in December 2017.

Over nine seasons he won a Southland title and reached the FCS Playoffs in 2019, then won the ASUN in 2022. The Bears went 3-9 in 2025 and closed 2026 on a three-game win streak, finishing with a win over a #14-ranked opponent on Saturday.

Campbell's first run in Conway was the program's best stretch at the Division I level. He went 33-15 in four seasons and 24-3 in Southland play over his final three, never finishing lower than second. The 2016 team went 10-3, beat FBS Arkansas State and won an FCS Playoff game. The 2017 team went 10-2, ran the table at 9-0 in the Southland, earned the #4 seed in the FCS Playoffs and put 10 players on the All-Southland first team. Campbell was the league's Coach of the Year.

His teams account for two of UCA's five Division I playoff appearances.

"Steve Campbell is a proven winner. He is a JUCO national champion, Division II national champion," Whiting said in the school's announcement. He added that the search started with a goal of finding "a coach with a history of success, a man of integrity and discipline."

Below the FBS level, Campbell's resume holds up against anyone's. He's 168-79 in 22 seasons as a head coach:

Southwest Mississippi CC (1997-98): 12-8, the program's first winning season in 12 years

Delta State (1999-2001): 27-8, including a 14-1 season and the 2000 NCAA Division II national title

Mississippi Gulf Coast CC (2004-13): 87-22, including a 12-0 run to the 2007 NJCAA national title

Central Arkansas (2014-17): 33-15

His South Alabama tenure went quite different. Campbell went 9-26 over three seasons in the Sun Belt and was fired on December 6, 2020, the day after a 29-0 loss to Troy. During his tenure the Jaguars set school records for semester GPA and single-year APR, and running back Tra Minter became the program's first 1,000-yard rusher.

Since 2023, Campbell has been Mississippi State's Director of High School Relations, Recruiting and Football Camps.

As an assistant he worked at Auburn under Pat Dye, at Middle Tennessee as offensive coordinator in 2002 and at Mississippi State as offensive line coach in 2003 under Jackie Sherrill.

He played offensive line at Southeastern Louisiana and Troy. At Troy he was a first-team all-Gulf South center and a member of the 1987 Division II national championship team. He has coached more than 20 NFL players, and five are on NFL rosters now, including UCA products George Odum, Robert Rochell and Tremon Smith.

"The longer you do this, the more you realize the wins and the championships fade," Campbell said.

He still plans on winning them. "I can't wait to chase championships again in Conway."

Coming home doesn't always work in the coaching business, but Campbell has the advantage of knowing the building and knows what it took to win in Conway. He has also won everywhere he's coached at this level, and that's a strong start.

UCA will introduce Campbell on Monday, November 23, at 10am in the Board Room of Wingo Hall. The press conference will be livestreamed on Vimeo.