Indiana State is moving on from head coach Curt Mallory, the school announced Sunday.

The Sycamores concluded a 2-10 season with a 52-13 loss to South Dakota State on Saturday.

"After significant thought and evaluation, I made the decision that a change in leadership was necessary to move our football program forward and position it for future success," Christensen said. "Curt Mallory is a first-class individual who has led his program with the highest level of integrity, class and professionalism. His student-athletes have been actively involved throughout the Terre Haute community and the positive contributions Curt and has family have made extend well beyond the football field. We sincerely thank Curt, Lori and their family for a decade of commitment to Indiana State and wish them nothing but the best moving forward."

Mallory was the 2018 Missouri Valley coach of the year, but that 7-4 campaign was his only above .500 season in 10 years leading the program. Indiana State went 3-9 in 2025, 4-8 in 2024, 1-10 in 2023 and 2-9 in '22.

Indiana State is an historically downtrodden program -- the Sycamores have two FCS playoff victories all-time -- and ISU noted Mallory's accomplishments in the classroom and the community.

Throughout his 10 years at Indiana State, the football program placed an emphasis on academic achievement and preparing student-athletes for success beyond their playing careers. Key to this emphasis was the program's involvement throughout the Terre Haute community through various community service initiatives, local school visits, and outreach opportunities.

Indiana State has a .418 all-time winning percentage, and the last coach to exit Terre Haute with a winning record was Jerry Huntsman, who went 43-24-1 from 1966-72. Dennis Raetz lasted 17 seasons with a 93-111-1 record from 1980-97.

Point being: Indiana State figures to be patient with the next Head Sycamore.

Mallory landed the job after two seasons as Wyoming's defensive backs coach under Craig Bohl. He previously coached the same position under Brady Hoke at Michigan and was Akron's defensive coordinator in 2010. The former Michigan linebacker spent the majority of his career in the Big Ten and the MAC before taking his first head coaching job at Indiana State.

In addition to winning the MVFC Coach of the Year in 2018, Phil Steele named Mallory his national FCS Coach of the Year in 2019.