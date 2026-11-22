Georgia has continued to set the standard in college football for defense. Schumann has played a central role in keeping the level of performance high. His unit played a pivotal part in the 2025 Bulldogs finishing 12-2, winning their second consecutive Southeastern Conference title and punching their ticket to a fourth College Football Playoff in the last five years. The Georgia defense ranked fourth nationally in Rush Defense (81.5 yards per game), 10th in Scoring Defense (17.6 points per game) and 14th in Total Defense (298 ypg) while allowing only 10 points to No. 10 Texas and seven points to No. 9 Alabama in the SECCG.



Individually, Schumann’s linebacker unit also represented with its top two tacklers. Junior ILB CJ Allen earned consensus All-America honors and was named a finalist for both the Butkus Award and the Lott IMPACT Trophy. In addition, sophomore S KJ Bolden collected Second Team All-America honors a year after being named a Freshman All-America. Schumann also continued to train UGA’s next round of leaders on that side of the ball with Ellis Robinson IV and Elijah Griffin each earning Freshman All-America accolades and Robinson collecting FWAA Freshman Defensive Player of the Year honors.



During the 2024 season, his defense held No. 14 Clemson to just three points in the opener and helped the Bulldogs blast top-ranked Texas 30-15 in Austin after the Longhorns arrived averaging 43.2 ppg. Schumann’s group flexed its muscle during the 2024 season’s fourth quarter, holding opponents to their lowest cumulative quarter total of 60 points. In the five games versus teams who would eventually make the 2024 CFP field, the Bulldog defense held them to 15.4 ppg and 278.6 ypg - and all but one of those contests was played away from Georgia’s Sanford Stadium.



Schumann had his third Butkus Award winner since 2017 when hybrid LB Jalon Walker garnered the honor in 2024. Walker and S Malaki Starks earned First Team All-America honors while DL Mykel Williams, Walker and Starks were also All-SEC Second Team selections. In addition, Bolden was a Freshman All-American and a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, ILB Chris Cole was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team and Starks was a Thorpe Award finalist.