Florida State is targeting Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, according to a report from ESPN on Sunday. Talks are expected to pick up in the near future, according to the report.
Schumann and the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs clinched their sixth straight appearance in the SEC Championship by virtue of their 34-6 win over South Carolina on Saturday. Win or lose in Atlanta, Georgia is on track for a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.
In hiring Schumann, Florida State would look to repeat the move Georgia made when it hired Kirby Smart.
Schumann has been at Smart's right hand all 11 of his seasons in Athens. He started as Georgia's inside linebackers coach, was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2019, and then was promoted to the Bulldogs' sole coordinator in 2024.
Prior to that, Schumann rubbed shoulders with new Florida State AD Jeff Purinton at Alabama. Schumann was a student and then graduate assistant for Nick Saban's Tide, while Purinton was the sports information director.
While Schumann obviously lacks head coaching experience, he comes with the highest pedigree of any coordinator on the coaching market, and would give Florida State a head start in funding its roster. Since being left out of the 2023 CFP, Florida State is 12-24 and owes Mike Norvell roughly $50 million in dead money.
From Schumann's UGA bio:
Georgia has continued to set the standard in college football for defense. Schumann has played a central role in keeping the level of performance high. His unit played a pivotal part in the 2025 Bulldogs finishing 12-2, winning their second consecutive Southeastern Conference title and punching their ticket to a fourth College Football Playoff in the last five years. The Georgia defense ranked fourth nationally in Rush Defense (81.5 yards per game), 10th in Scoring Defense (17.6 points per game) and 14th in Total Defense (298 ypg) while allowing only 10 points to No. 10 Texas and seven points to No. 9 Alabama in the SECCG.
Individually, Schumann’s linebacker unit also represented with its top two tacklers. Junior ILB CJ Allen earned consensus All-America honors and was named a finalist for both the Butkus Award and the Lott IMPACT Trophy. In addition, sophomore S KJ Bolden collected Second Team All-America honors a year after being named a Freshman All-America. Schumann also continued to train UGA’s next round of leaders on that side of the ball with Ellis Robinson IV and Elijah Griffin each earning Freshman All-America accolades and Robinson collecting FWAA Freshman Defensive Player of the Year honors.
During the 2024 season, his defense held No. 14 Clemson to just three points in the opener and helped the Bulldogs blast top-ranked Texas 30-15 in Austin after the Longhorns arrived averaging 43.2 ppg. Schumann’s group flexed its muscle during the 2024 season’s fourth quarter, holding opponents to their lowest cumulative quarter total of 60 points. In the five games versus teams who would eventually make the 2024 CFP field, the Bulldog defense held them to 15.4 ppg and 278.6 ypg - and all but one of those contests was played away from Georgia’s Sanford Stadium.
Schumann had his third Butkus Award winner since 2017 when hybrid LB Jalon Walker garnered the honor in 2024. Walker and S Malaki Starks earned First Team All-America honors while DL Mykel Williams, Walker and Starks were also All-SEC Second Team selections. In addition, Bolden was a Freshman All-American and a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, ILB Chris Cole was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team and Starks was a Thorpe Award finalist.
Sources: Florida State’s coaching search is focused on Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. There’s mutual interest and talks are expected to pick up in the near future. Schumann has been Kirby Smart’s CO-DC since 2019 and full-time DC since 2024. He also brings… pic.twitter.com/8bm0Z6uECR— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 22, 2026