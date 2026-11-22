FOX brought "Big Noon Kickoff" to Big Rapids on Saturday, the first time the show has ever set up shop at a Division II school.

Bulldogs head coach Tony Annese made sure nobody watching left without knowing what has led to the nation's longest winning streak, which rose to 42-straight following their opening round playoff win.

Seated at the desk between Matt Leinart and Urban Meyer, the Ferris State head coach let it be known that while they may get a lot of attention for their creative offense and stingy defense, they key to their sustained success lies elsewhere.

"Our strength program is better than anybody in the nation," Annese shared. "It's better than Alabama! Better than USC! Better than Notre Dame!"

The crowd behind the set ate it up. A few hours later, the Bulldogs beat Truman State 45-14 to advance to the second round of the Division II playoffs at Top Taggart Field.

It wasn't clean early. Ferris State fumbled on its first offensive play and trailed 6-0 before scoring 24 unanswered points to take a 24-6 lead into halftime. Quarterback Chase Carter threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 93 more. The win pushed Ferris State's Division II-record winning streak to 42 games. The Bulldogs haven't lost since August 31, 2024, a 19-3 defeat at Pittsburg State.

Every coach in America believes his weight room is the best in the country. Most of us have said some version of it to a booster club or a room full of eighth-grade parents.

Annese said it on national television with Urban Meyer in chair next to him.

Is he right? While there's no scoreboard for strength programs, and Ferris State isn't working with SEC resources, the proof is hard to debate.

When the school hired Colton Haynes as head strength and conditioning coach in the summer of 2024, it announced he would train athletes in all 17 varsity programs, roughly 400 student-athletes. Alabama has built an entire sports science operation around its football program.

What Ferris State can point to is the product. The Bulldogs won national titles in 2021, 2022, 2024 and 2025, beating Harding 42-21 in last December's title game. Last season they scored 844 points in 16 games, a Division II record at 52.8 per game.

A program that wins 42 straight is winning in November and December, which is when strength and conditioning shows up on the field, and his message on his strength program was calculated just as much for his current players and future recruits than it was for anyone in attendance or on the set.

Annese has been at this a long time. Ferris State hired him on December 22, 2011, as its 13th head coach after 25 seasons coaching high school football. His last prep stop was Muskegon HS (MI), where he went 92-15 over nine seasons and won Division II state titles in 2004, 2006 and 2008.

He entered Saturday with an incredible 164-21 record in Big Rapids.

Ferris State faces Findlay in the second round on Saturday, November 28, with a third straight national title still the goal.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

"Better than Alabama! Better than USC! Better than Notre Dame!"



HC Tony Annese is taking his @FerrisFootball strength program over anybody in the nation@ferrisathletics | @FerrisState pic.twitter.com/ZTcqfb76wV — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) November 21, 2026