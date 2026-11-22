Eastern Washington University announced Sunday that longtime head coach Aaron Best will not return in 2027, ending a 30-year association with the program that began when he arrived on campus as a freshman offensive lineman in 1996.

A national search for the program’s next head coach will begin immediately under athletic director Tim Collins.

The announcement, shared by the program’s official account, recognized Best’s four-decade connection to Eastern Washington and Eagle football, from student-athlete to head coach. “From student-athlete to head coach, he served as a dedicated ambassador, helping build a tradition valued by the university and community,” the release stated.

Best, an EWU alum (Class of 2001), spent nearly his entire career in Cheney. After playing center and long snapper from 1996-99, he joined the staff as a student assistant in 2000 and rose through the ranks under Paul Wulff and Beau Baldwin, serving primarily as offensive line coach and later as offensive coordinator/run-game coordinator. He spent one season (2007) as the offensive line coach for the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts before returning to Eastern. When Baldwin left for the offensive coordinator job at California after the 2016 season, Best was promoted to head coach in January 2017.

In 10 seasons at the helm, Best compiled a record in the neighborhood of 60-56. His early years produced some of the program’s more recent high points: a 12-3 campaign in 2018 that included a Big Sky co-championship and an appearance in the FCS national championship game (a loss to North Dakota State), plus additional playoff berths in the spring 2021 season and the 2021 fall campaign. Eastern’s offenses ranked among the FCS’s most productive in several of those seasons.

Recent years have been more challenging. The Eagles finished 3-9 in 2026 after a 40-38 loss to Portland State on Senior Day at Roos Field, extending a stretch of losing seasons that left the program searching for consistency in the competitive Big Sky. Best’s contract ran through the 2027 season; the decision to move on comes after a year in which the team’s results did not match the program’s historical standard under previous coaches such as Baldwin and Wulff.

Best has long been viewed as the embodiment of the program’s “EKG” culture—an Eastern Kinda Guy who emphasized development, toughness, and continuity. He coached numerous All-Big Sky and All-American offensive linemen over his career and remained a steady presence through coaching-staff turnover and the broader changes in college athletics.