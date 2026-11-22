Turns out, Sonny Dykes was coaching for his job against No. 2 Utah on Saturday night. That game was three games in one: the Utes jumped out to a 17-0 lead, only for the Frogs to tie in early in the fourth quarter.

From there, Utah went 75 yards for a touchdown; TCU went three-and-out; Utah went 91 yards in three plays; TCU threw an interception on the first snap of its ensuing possession; and then Utah scored in three plays to take a decisive 38-17 lead.

The final quarter of the Sonny Dykes era was a microcosm of his post-2022 tenure. TCU gave the appearance of competing with the big boys, but when winning time arrived, well, the scoreboard revealed how far the Horned Frogs truly are from competing at the highest level.

This is the Sonny Dykes coaching autopsy.

What was the high point? Easy: Dec. 31, 2022. It's tempting to write off TCU's 2022 run given that it was done largely with Gary Patterson's players, that they didn't technically win the Big 12, and what happened after, but the Horned Frogs were the only team in a 30-game span to beat Michigan, and they did so in a wild Fiesta Bowl.

The Frogs held leads of 21-3, 34-16, 41-22 and 51-38, but needed a stop late to hold off the Wolverines.

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Sonny Dykes remains the only Big 12 coach to win a College Football Playoff game.

What was the low point? One could easily point to any of the six losses this season -- boy, was going all the way to Ireland to score 10 points on North Carolina infuriating -- but the real low point was the lack of a post-2022 high point.

TCU doesn't have a Cody Campbell (it's a real shame Monty Miller is no longer with us), so the expectation isn't to win the Big 12 every single season. But TCU, with its resources, should be in the mix regularly, and they just weren't. The 2024 team came the closest with its 6-3 conference record, but even that got them into a 3-way tie for fifth place.

"While Sonny's tenure began with the incredible achievement of winning the 2022 Fiesta Bowl and advancing to the national championship game, the proceeding years have seen our program slide further away from that mountain top than can be accepted," AD Mike Buddie said Sunday.

What did Sonny get right? The last three years have seen an inevitable growth in appreciation for Gary Patterson -- well deserved, he earned that statue -- but Coach P went 5-7 with largely the same team that Dykes took to the 2022 title game.

Whatever buttons Dykes pushed or did not push in that season, they were the right ones.

What did Sonny get wrong? No matter the coordinator or the players in uniform, lack of discipline was a constant problem. The 2022 squad was 50th nationally in penalties and 33rd in turnover margin. After that?

-- 76th (penalties) and 120th (turnover margin) in 2023

-- 79th and 103rd in 2024

-- 109th and 65th in 2025

-- 100th and 91st in 2026

Dykes pinned TCU's turnover problems over the past two seasons on Josh Hoover, but 65th in turnover margin looks pretty good right now. Dykes's teams were 32-5 when even or in the positive in turnover margin and 7-19 when in the negative, which meant the Frogs lost turnovers two out of every five games Sonny coached.

Where does Sonny go from here? At 57, Dykes is four years younger than his father Spike when he called it a career and retired to his beloved Horseshoe Bay. One can envision Sonny doing the same, but an offensive analyst position for a Power 4 program is there if he wants it. As DCTF's Mike Craven points out, UTEP makes sense if Dykes wants to step into another head coaching role (which would be his fifth).

If Sonny Dykes wants a warm landing spot in 2027, El Paso would welcome him with open arms. We’ll see if UTEP kicks that tire and how interested Dykes would be with it.



His brother in law is the head basketball coach for the Miners. — Mike Craven (@CravenMike) November 22, 2026

Where does TCU go from here? Neal Brown's instant success at nearby North Texas with an entirely new roster creates an easy link, but hiring a coach two seasons removed from a firing at a different Big 12 school feels like a tough sell.