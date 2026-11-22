Bethune-Cookman interim head coach Alvin "Shine" Wyatt left the sideline during Saturday's Florida Classic against Florida A&M and was later taken from the field on a stretcher, a concerning moment at Camping World Stadium in Orlando that quickly circulated online. Wyatt, 78, had been named interim coach only a week earlier and was leading the Wildcats in their season finale against their longtime rival.

Insane chain of events in the Florida Classic @BCUGridiron vs. @FAMU_FB Legendary 78-year-old Bethune-Cookman interim head coach Alvin “Shine” Wyatt was carted off the field on a stretcher during today’s Florida Classic vs. Florida A&M at Camping World Stadium. Wyatt was brought back as interim coach after Raymond Woodie Jr. was fired earlier this week. He made a classic “Shine” entrance in all-gold before the game. Around the later stages of the game, he was seen sitting on the bench for an extended period. He was then attended to by medical staff and taken off on a stretcher. FAMU won 27-14 in the rain. As of now, there is no official update from Bethune-Cookman, the family, or medical staff on his condition. Hoping for the best for Coach Shine. — Twisted Focus (@TwistedFocus99) November 22, 2026





A Bethune-Cookman official later confirmed to the News-Journal that Wyatt is OK and "in good spirits." According to Zach Allen of the News-Journal, Wyatt began feeling ill in the second half and spent a portion of the third quarter on the Bethune-Cookman bench before medical personnel stretchered him off the field, under a blanket, in the fourth quarter. Assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Donte' Pimpleton spoke with reporters after the game in Wyatt's place.

Video from the stands showed medical staff moving a person covered by a blanket along the sideline. The News-Journal, in a post later Saturday night, provided the first public update from the school.

Florida A&M won the game 27-14 in the rain, forcing five Bethune-Cookman turnovers. The Rattlers finished the season 4-8. The Wildcats closed at 5-7.

Wyatt was asked to step in after Bethune-Cookman parted ways with head coach Raymond Woodie Jr. on Nov. 15, with one game left on the schedule. The university announced that the program's winningest coach would serve as interim for the remainder of the season, including the Florida Classic. Wyatt went 90-54 as Bethune-Cookman's head coach from 1997 to 2009, led the Wildcats to their first two FCS playoff appearances in 2002 and 2003, and was MEAC Coach of the Year in 1998. He later coached Edward Waters from 2013 to 2017.

He walked the Wildcats out of the tunnel before kickoff in his trademark style. "Wyatt gave them a sense of history, gave them a sense of what the Classic is all about from a guy who has been here, I don't know how many years, and coached on every level here,"

Legendary Bethune-Cookman coach and current interim HC Alvin “Shine” Wyatt leads the Wildcats out of the tunnel ahead of the Florida Classic https://t.co/ghBSXRrwGC — Zach Allen (@zachallen0) November 21, 2026





Bethune-Cookman vice president for athletics Reggie Theus told the News-Journal. Long snapper and team captain Cole Hash described the energy Wyatt brought in his brief return. "He's an enthusiastic guy. He brings a lot of energy. He has a high enthusiasm," Hash told the News-Journal. "He came in and implemented his way of thinking and the way that he wanted us to do things, and I think he's a great human being, a great person, a great coach."