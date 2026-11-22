The NCAA announced the 24-team 2026 FCS Playoff bracket on Sunday, with defending national champion Montana State earning the No. 1 seed. The field includes 11 automatic qualifiers and 13 at-large selections. The top 16 teams are seeded, and the top eight receive first-round byes. The other 16 teams open the playoffs Saturday, Nov. 28, at campus sites.

Montana State (11-1), the Big Sky champion under head coach Brent Vigen, is making its sixth straight playoff appearance and will try to repeat as national champion. Unbeaten Tarleton State (12-0), the United Athletic Conference champion coached by Todd Whitten, is the No. 2 seed and enters with the nation's top total offense. South Dakota State (10-2), the Missouri Valley Football Conference automatic qualifier in Dan Jackson's second season as head coach, is the No. 3 seed and owns the nation's top rushing offense. Lamar (10-2), the Southland Conference champion, is the No. 4 seed after winning its last five games.

The rest of the top eight, all with first-round byes, are No. 5 Stephen F. Austin (11-1, a Southland at-large), No. 6 Youngstown State (8-3, an MVFC at-large), No. 7 South Dakota (9-3, an MVFC at-large) and No. 8 Mercer (10-2, the Southern Conference champion). Stephen F. Austin, coached by Colby Carthel, enters with the nation's highest-scoring offense. South Dakota's Matt Vitzthum and Mercer's Joel Taylor, both in their first seasons as head coaches, earned byes.

The 11 automatic qualifiers are Montana State (Big Sky), Monmouth (CAA), Harvard (Ivy), South Dakota State (MVFC), LIU (Northeast), Western Illinois (Ohio Valley), Lehigh (Patriot), Dayton (Pioneer), Mercer (Southern), Lamar (Southland) and Tarleton State (United Athletic). The 13 at-large teams are Austin Peay, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Stephen F. Austin, South Dakota, Tennessee Tech, UAlbany, Incarnate Word, Weber State and Youngstown State.

First-round games are Saturday, Nov. 28 (all times Central):

Harvard (8-2) at No. 16 Monmouth (9-3), 11 a.m. CT, ESPN+ (West Long Branch, N.J.)

UAlbany (8-4) at No. 12 Lehigh (10-2), 11 a.m. CT, ESPN+ (Bethlehem, Pa.)

Idaho State (7-5) at No. 9 North Dakota (8-4), noon CT, ESPN+ (Grand Forks, N.D.)

Dayton (10-1) at No. 11 Tennessee Tech (9-3), 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+ (Cookeville, Tenn.)

Western Illinois (8-4) at No. 14 Weber State (8-4), 2 p.m. CT, ESPN+ (Ogden, Utah)

LIU (5-7) at No. 10 Northern Arizona (9-3), 3 p.m. CT, ESPN+ (Flagstaff, Ariz.)

No. 13 Illinois State (8-4) at Austin Peay (8-4), 4 p.m. CT, ESPN+ (Clarksville, Tenn.)

Incarnate Word (8-4) at No. 15 Montana (8-4), 7 p.m. CT, ESPNU (Missoula, Mont.)

All first-round games except the nightcap in Missoula will stream on ESPN+. Illinois State is the No. 13 seed but will travel because Hancock Stadium in Normal is hosting the IHSA State Football Championships that weekend.

Second-round games are Saturday, Dec. 5, at the campuses of the top eight seeds, with times to be announced and games slated for ESPN+. The winners will visit in this order: Harvard/Monmouth at No. 1 Montana State; Incarnate Word/Montana at No. 2 Tarleton State; Western Illinois/Weber State at No. 3 South Dakota State; Illinois State/Austin Peay at No. 4 Lamar; UAlbany/Lehigh at No. 5 Stephen F. Austin; Dayton/Tennessee Tech at No. 6 Youngstown State; LIU/Northern Arizona at No. 7 South Dakota; and Idaho State/North Dakota at No. 8 Mercer.

The NCAA's published championship schedule then moves to the quarterfinals Friday, Dec. 11, and Saturday, Dec. 12 (one game at 8 p.m. CT Friday on ESPN, then 11 a.m. CT and 7 p.m. CT Saturday on ESPN, plus one time TBD on ESPN+), and the semifinals Saturday, Dec. 19 (3 p.m. CT on ABC and 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2).

The FCS championship game is Monday, Jan. 11, 2027, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The bracket also features a strong first-year coaching storyline. In addition to Vitzthum and Taylor earning byes, Jeff Gallo has Monmouth in as CAA champion in his first season, and Rich Nagy has Lehigh in as Patriot League champion in his first year. Bobby Kennedy, in his first season at Montana, has the Grizzlies back in the field as a No. 15 seed and first-round host. The Missouri Valley and Big Sky each placed five teams in the field, and the Southland landed three. LIU, the Northeast Conference champion at 5-7, is making the program's first FCS playoff appearance and is the first team with a losing record to make the field since Lehigh in 2017. Idaho State is in for the first time since 1983, Dayton since 2015 and Western Illinois since 2017. Illinois State, which fell 35-34 in overtime to Montana State in last season's championship game, is back in the bracket and will start on the road at Austin Peay. One Missouri Valley program that is not in the field is Indiana State, which announced Sunday it is moving on from head coach Curt Mallory after a 2-10 season.