The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have parted ways with head coach Mike O'Shea after 12 seasons.

The Canadian Football League club announced the move Thursday, Nov. 19, ending one of the most successful coaching tenures in franchise history. O'Shea leaves as the winningest head coach the Blue Bombers have ever had, with a 126-86 regular-season record.

"Following a comprehensive evaluation of this season and the overall direction of our organization over the last few years, I have decided to make a change at head coach," Blue Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller said in the team's release. "This was an incredibly difficult decision given everything we have accomplished together over the last 12 seasons, and the deep respect I have for Mike as a coach and, most importantly, as a person. Mike and his family have been a big part of this community, and we are grateful for everything they have given to this club and this city."

O'Shea was named the 30th head coach in franchise history on Dec. 4, 2013, and led Winnipeg beginning in 2014. With a victory in the 2024 Banjo Bowl, he surpassed legendary coach Bud Grant for the most coaching wins in team history.

He led the Blue Bombers to five consecutive Grey Cup appearances (2019 and 2021-24) and championships in 2019 and 2021. The 2019 title ended a 28-year championship drought, and the 2021 repeat made Winnipeg the first Bombers team to win back-to-back Grey Cups since 1961-62. O'Shea was named CFL Coach of the Year in both 2021 and 2022.

Winnipeg reached the playoffs in 2016, its first appearance since 2011, and has qualified in each of the past 10 seasons. The Bombers posted nine consecutive double-digit win seasons from 2016 through 2025 (the 2020 CFL season was canceled), including a franchise-record 15-3 mark in 2022. The record then slipped from 14-4 and 11-7, both first-place finishes in the West Division, to 10-8 in 2025 and 9-9 this season, with fourth-place finishes in the West in each of the last two years.

This year, the 9-9 Bombers crossed over into the East playoffs, beat the Toronto Argonauts 25-22 in the Eastern Semi-Final and fell 33-23 to the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Final.

O'Shea signed a three-year contract extension in November 2025 that ran through the 2028 season.

Miller said the search for Winnipeg's next head coach begins immediately and is "focused on one goal: finding the right leader to build on the standard the Winnipeg Football Club has set." The club has not named an interim head coach. Miller said Winnipeg is not tied to one type of coach and will "move as quickly as possible on this, but we'll make sure we make the right decision." He also said O'Shea "has earned a permanent place in this club's history."

"He's an amazing coach; an amazing person and he'll go on and continue to be a great coach," Miller said. "I thank him for everything he's done for this organization and for the memories he's created for this entire city and our fans."