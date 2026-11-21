Nebraska had lost 31 straight games to ranked opponents.

That streak came to an end Saturday afternoon in Lincoln against Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.

The unranked Cornhuskers knocked off #14 Ohio State 31-28 in a back-and-forth game at Memorial Stadium, and fans stormed the field and took down a goalpost. Matt Rhule, in his fourth season as Nebraska head coach, finally got his signature win with the program.

It was the Huskers' first win over a ranked opponent since 2016, and their first win over the Buckeyes since 2011.

Ryan Day spent his time at the podium explaining a fourth loss and a 7-4 record in a season that began with national title aspirations. Saturday's result all but ended Ohio State's Playoff hopes.

Day said his team is "not going to win many games if we're giving up 31 points", and he added that Ohio State got only two stops all game.

When he was asked what has to change, he said there are "a lot of things that you have to change." He called the penalties and turnovers unacceptable.

Asked about the job security of defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who led one of the most impressive units in the country last year, Day shifted his focus to the upcoming rivalry game with Michigan to end the year and how important that one was.

Day said the Buckeyes will wait until after next Saturday's regular season finale against Michigan to make any staffing decisions, and he said he won't jump to any conclusions with a game still left to play.

When he was asked whether he still has confidence in defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, he turned the answer to beating Michigan.

Patricia is under the most pressure. He is reportedly the highest-paid assistant in college football at $3.75 million for 2026. His unit lost Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs and Kayden McDonald, and the defense has in a consistent slide since Week 7 against Indiana.

Last season, Patricia's first in Columbus, Ohio State finished first nationally in scoring defense, allowing 9.3 points per game, and first in total defense at 219.1 yards per game. The Buckeyes were the first team since 2011 Alabama to allow fewer points and yards per game than any other FBS defense. They held every regular season opponent to 16 points or fewer, the first team to do that since the 1975 Florida Gators.

This fall started out picking up where last year left off. At the bye week, Ohio State was allowing 13.4 points per game, tied for 5th in the country, and 4.21 yards per play, 3rd nationally.

Then the calendar changed to November, and Ohio State had allowed 15.9 points per game before Oregon put up 41, which pushed the average to 18.3, which ranked 21st nationally. The total defense average rose to 287 yards per game, 14th in college football. The pass defense was giving up 189.9 yards per game after Oregon, 35th in FBS. A year ago that number was 129.7.

That puts Ohio State at about 19.5 points allowed per game through 11 games, more than double last season's average, and they entered today's game ranked 20th nationally in scoring defese.

First-year offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will also be part of the review. He came to Columbus after two years as the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator and three seasons as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, replacing Brian Hartline, who is now the head coach at South Florida. With Smith as coordinator in 2020, the Titans had the fourth-best scoring offense in the NFL.

It would be irresponsible to talk about the struggles for the Buckeyes without noting that Ohio State has also played part of this season without starting quarterback and Heisman hopeful Julian Sayin.

Day has already pulled the trigger on one change this season. Ohio State fired special teams coordinator Robby Discher after nine games. He had been hired from Illinois in the offseason to fix a unit that had been a problem for years. The week after that move, Day said "we're going to go with what we have right now" and promised to keep evaluating the staff week to week.

Two weeks ago he was evaluating week to week. Now he says there is a lot to change. That's certainly a different tone.

Day's own contract is now part of the national conversation too. His deal includes an $11.5 million buyout for each year remaining, so it would cost Ohio State at least $57.5 million to get out of the final five years.

Michigan comes to Ohio Stadium next Saturday at noon.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Ryan Day is keeping his faith in Matt Patricia following Ohio State’s defensive struggles against Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/9H6kkWPrHw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 21, 2026