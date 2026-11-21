The Montreal Alouettes have parted ways with defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Noel Thorpe, the club announced Friday. The move comes five days after Montreal's 37-30 loss to the Edmonton Elks in the 113th Grey Cup on Nov. 15 at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

"I would like to thank Noel for all his work and dedication since rejoining the Alouettes in 2022," general manager Danny Maciocia said in the team's release. "Over the years, he has built some great defences, and we owe him a great deal for the success he has brought to our organization. This was not an easy decision by any means. I wish him only the best moving forward."

The decision ends Thorpe's third stint in Montreal. He rejoined the Alouettes in July 2022 and has been the team's defensive coordinator since then. In that span, Montreal reached the Grey Cup three times and won the 110th Grey Cup in 2023. The Alouettes also played in the 112th Grey Cup in 2025, falling 25-17 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

This season, Montreal finished 14-4, winning the East Division with the CFL's best regular-season record. Thorpe's defense allowed 476 points (26.4 per game), third-fewest in the league, and forced 33 takeaways, including 19 interceptions and 14 fumble recoveries.

Thorpe first joined the Alouettes in 2002 and remained through 2007 as special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach, helping Montreal win the Grey Cup in his first season. He spent 2008 through 2010 in Edmonton as a defensive backs coach, special teams coordinator and assistant head coach, then coached special teams at Université de Montréal in 2011 and 2012 alongside Maciocia. He returned to Montreal as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach from 2013 to 2017, a stint that ended when the Alouettes let go of Thorpe and head coach Jacques Chapdelaine. Thorpe then spent two seasons as defensive coordinator of the Ottawa Redblacks (2018-19) and two more as defensive coordinator in Edmonton (2020-21) before winning a USFL championship with the Birmingham Stallions in 2022.

The 56-year-old Vancouver native began his coaching career at the University of British Columbia, where he was part of the Thunderbirds' 1997 Vanier Cup team, and later coached at Simon Fraser. He also served as head coach of Canada's national junior team in 2012. The Alouettes have not announced a replacement.