Todd Monken spent 26 seasons coaching in college and seven as an NFL offensive coordinator before getting his first head coaching opportunity with the Browns at age 60.

To build his first NFL staff, he followed advice from a former Baltimore colleague who had already done it, and he hired three coordinators who had never held the title in the league.

Monken spoke with reporters Wednesday during Cleveland’s bye week, and shared Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told him two key things about building a staff. You have to fight to get the coaches you want, and sometimes you have to be willing to take a shot on a rising star a year before you otherwise would.

“Because if you wait, you won’t get them.”

Macdonald followed his own advice, and not every hire worked.

His first Seattle staff in 2024 had three first-time NFL coordinators: offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, defensive coordinator Aden Durde and special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh.

Grubb had never coached in the NFL until the Seahawks hired him. He spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons as Washington’s OC and was set to follow Kalen DeBoer to Alabama before Seattle hired him.

Grubb lasted one season. Macdonald fired him the day after the Seahawks finished 10-7, struggled offensively, and missed the playoffs.

Macdonald replaced him with Klint Kubiak. A year later, Seattle beat the Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX, and Kubiak left that night to become head coach of the Raiders.

Monken said he saw that same type of potential in Travis Switzer, Mike Rutenberg and Byron Storer. He pointed to self-awareness, work ethic, loyalty and simply being wired the right way.

Switzer is 33. The former Akron offensive lineman joined the Ravens in 2017 as an administrative and performance assistant. He moved up through analyst and quality control roles and became run game coordinator in 2023. In his three seasons in that job alongside Monken, Baltimore led the NFL in rushing yards (166.9 per game), yards per carry (5.31) and runs of 10-plus yards (230).

“He was our run game coordinator, and that’s where it all starts with your ability to run the football,” Monken said when Switzer was hired. “So, he’s ready for this challenge. He’s intentional, he’s intelligent and he can teach.”

Rutenberg replaced Jim Schwartz, who resigned after Cleveland picked Monken over him for the head job. Rutenberg started as a defensive assistant in Jacksonville in 2013 and left there in 2019 as assistant linebackers coach. He spent the next season as San Francisco’s defensive pass game specialist, then four seasons as the Jets’ linebackers coach, and 2025 as Atlanta’s defensive pass game coordinator.

Storer has 12 years in the NFL, including the last four as Green Bay’s assistant special teams coach. He also worked in Tampa Bay (2010-11), San Diego (2012-13) and Las Vegas.

The early returns have been promising. The Browns went 5-12 in 2025, and that cost Kevin Stefanski his job. Monken’s team is heading into the bye at 6-4. On Sunday they came back from 17-0 down to beat Houston 27-24, and they currently hold the AFC’s final wild card spot.

Monken didn’t pretend his staff has it all figured out.

“We’re human and we’re going to fail, but we’re gonna fight like hell to fix it. We’re always under construction.”

That’s the other half of Macdonald’s advice, even if Monken didn’t frame it that way. Hiring a coach a year early means some of those hires won’t be ready. Macdonald missed on Grubb, fixed it after one season and won a Super Bowl the next.